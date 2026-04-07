Voters will endorse Dhami’s development model in 2027 polls: Manveer Chauhan

Several political workers join BJP

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 6 Apr: Alongside block pramukhs and councillors from Chamoli, a close associate of former Chief Minister Harish Rawat and former chairman joined the BJP today with hundreds of supporters. State President and Rajya Sabha MP Mahendra Bhatt welcomed all the new members and called upon them to dedicate themselves to building a developed state.

Meanwhile, BJP State Media In charge, Manveer Singh Chauhan today asserted that the people of Uttarakhand will decisively endorse the development model of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in the 2027 Assembly elections, expressing confidence that the state will continue to scale new heights of progress under his leadership. The party maintained that it remains focused on governance and public accountability, even as the opposition Congress grapples with internal discord.

Chauhan claimed that the BJP is committed to scripting a new chapter of development in Uttarakhand and is unconcerned by the factional strife within the Congress. He emphasised that the party’s priority remains its accountability to the people. He added that the citizens are well aware that the BJP alone has the capacity to deliver development to the last person in the queue. According to him, this is why the public continues to support the government’s new and historic decisions and is keen to move forward in tandem with its initiatives.

Chauhan reminded that the BJP has been in power in the state for the past nine years, during which people have witnessed tangible improvements in their daily lives and surroundings. He highlighted that, particularly over the last four years under Dhami’s leadership, Uttarakhand has registered notable progress across sectors such as infrastructure and public welfare.