WAVES Bazaar expands Global Reach with Exclusive Showcases & Strategic Partnerships

WAVES Bazaar, the premier global e-marketplace for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry, is set to make a powerful impact in its inaugural edition, taking place from 1-4 May 2025, at Jio World Convention Centre, Mumbai. As a key component of WAVES 2025, the marketplace will bring together industry leaders from Film, TV, and AVGC (Animation, VFX, Gaming, and Comics) sectors, offering unparalleled opportunities for collaboration, content showcasing, and business expansion.

With an ambitious vision to establish India as a global content hub, WAVES Bazaar will feature a range of exclusive segments, including the Viewing Room, Market Screenings, Buyer & Seller Meetings, and the dynamic Pitchroom, facilitating meaningful connections and driving cross-border partnerships.

Viewing Room & Market Screenings: Unlocking New Content Horizons

WAVES Bazaar will host curated screenings of films, series, and AVGC projects, providing buyers, sales agents, and distributors with exclusive access to fresh and compelling content. The Viewing Room will offer a dedicated space for industry professionals to explore and acquire new titles, while the Market Screenings will present select projects to a global audience, creating opportunities for content distribution, licensing, and syndication deals.

Buyer & Seller Meetings: Fostering Global Collaborations

In collaboration with FICCI Frames Content Marketplace, WAVES Bazaar will offer a structured Buyer & Seller segment, enabling one-on-one meetings between key stakeholders, including producers, studios, broadcasters, and platforms. These targeted B2B interactions aim to accelerate deal-making, co-productions, and content acquisitions, fostering international collaborations and strengthening industry ties.

Pitchroom: Where Ideas Meet Investors

The Pitchroom will provide a high-energy platform for creators, filmmakers, and content innovators to present their most promising concepts to investors, producers, and commissioning editors. Designed to spotlight emerging talent and innovative projects, the Pitchroom will serve as a launchpad for new content ventures and potential co-productions, making it a must-attend for industry decision-makers.

Industry Leaders Endorse WAVES Bazaar

Prominent industry players have lauded WAVES Bazaar for its potential to transform content trade and partnerships.

“We are excited to participate in WAVES Bazaar across multiple segments,” said Murlidhar Chhatwani, Chief Business Officer, and Rajat Goswami, Head of Film Acquisitions & Syndication at Panorama Studios. “This marketplace provides an incredible platform for showcasing our projects, securing meaningful collaborations, and expanding our global reach in the entertainment industry.”

A Gateway to Global Content & Strategic Alliances

WAVES Bazaar is poised to become a game-changer for content creators, buyers, and investors, offering an influential platform to discover new content, form partnerships, and explore distribution and co-production opportunities. The event invites buyers, sellers, investors, and M&E professionals to participate and leverage WAVES Bazaar for strategic growth and international collaborations.

The first World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES), a milestone event for the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector, will be hosted by the Government of India in Mumbai, Maharashtra, from 1 to 4 May 2025.

Whether you’re an industry professional, investor, creator, or innovator, the Summit offers the ultimate global platform to connect, collaborate, innovate and contribute to the M&E landscape.

WAVES is set to magnify India’s creative strength, amplifying its position as a hub for content creation, intellectual property, and technological innovation. Industries and sectors in focus include Broadcasting, Print Media, Television, Radio, Films, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, Sound and Music, Advertising, Digital Media, Social Media Platforms, Generative AI, Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), and Extended Reality (XR).