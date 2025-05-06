What They Lack, They Mock: A Mirror of Hidden Longings

By Dr Rashi Mishra

Psychological studies reveal a fascinating truth that people are often drawn to those who embody qualities they feel they lack. So, when someone who seems to “have it all” is unusually focused on you, it might be because you hold something they deeply desire and missing in their own lives. Their attention, often cloaked in sarcasm, subtle mockery, or passive-aggression, is less about the other and more about themselves. This dynamic plays out most vividly in professional and social spaces where success is narrowly defined by designations, material prosperity, or conformity to societal ideals. When someone steps outside that frame, rejecting superficiality or simply remaining unaffected by hierarchy, they unintentionally become a threat. Not because they challenge others directly, but because their very presence stirs discomfort in those who measure their worth by external validations.

In such scenarios, mockery becomes more than a habit—it becomes a shield. It is a psychological defense mechanism, a way to project inner insecurities onto someone else to avoid confronting them internally. The traits they ridicule are often those they secretly long for but cannot cultivate in themselves. Their behaviour becomes a strategy: to diminish the one who unknowingly holds up a mirror to their inner void. There is an irony in how loudly such individuals speak of respect and recognition. They attempt to command these with age, money, or power, failing to realise that true respect is never demanded. The illusion of respect built through fear, authority, or hierarchy is shallow and short-lived.

Statements like “Respect me, or suffer the consequences” reveal not strength, but insecurity. They betray an inner fragility that seeks validation through control. In truth, this obsession with asserting respect often leads to dysfunction, corroding the health of entire teams. There’s a poetic irony in the fact that those who, by all appearances, have everything are often the most distracted by those who don’t. Consider Deewar, where Amitabh Bachchan’s character lists his worldly possessions, “Mere paas gaadi hai, bangla hai, bank balance hai…” in an attempt to assert superiority. The question “Tumhare paas kya hai?” reveals that not all value can be quantified. Sometimes, what the world does not count is exactly what matters most.

So, when those adorned with titles, family pride, and wealth begin to fixate on you, even subtly imitate or undermine you, pause and reflect. Perhaps what they mock is what they wish they could be. Sometimes, not having it all is precisely what makes you unforgettable.