Should We or Should We Not?

By Col Prem Bahadur Thapa (Retd)

Truly time has come when this business of terrorist driven occupational hazard must stop. It’s been voiced many times before and a similar situation is in our hands today. The only difference this time is the deafening outcry of the country, cutting across party lines or religion. The choice is, either we deal with it as we have been doing so far, meaning thereby that we continue the same ‘search and destroy – modus operandi’ hoping to tire them out someday; or we conquer, by taking the initiative of striking deep and destroying its machinery altogether so that they dare not do it again.

The initial and immediate reaction was an all and all counter action but now there are different voices emerging and one doesn’t know what to make of it. Of course, the ‘latter’ has all the possibility of escalating into a full-fledged war which requires preparations both militarily and politically with its ramifications both internally and outside. But think of it deeply and the ‘former’ has undoubtedly run its course of ‘restraint’ and it may not be acceptable to ignore the clarion call of the country anymore. Anything less is perhaps not an option any longer. It is wisely said the problem looks larger as you think longer and the tendency to postpone it becomes stronger, and letting the opportunity slip away (and unfortunately that is exactly what some very reputed media journalists, beside a few political leaders/parties, are also advocating now to undoubtedly dilute the government’s decision-making resolve).

The question that has begged an answer for long is – is it our resilience to restrain that denies us doing something bigger, which unfortunately for us, but fortunately for the adversary, has emboldened them to do these sneak operations time and again without let up? Is it our mature outlook of responsibility, unlike the enemy across, or do we really lack the political will that is being openly questioned now? Not only us, but the outside world is left wondering as to ‘how long can we take such beatings’ and even prompted many to wonder whether we are mature or ‘Bujhdil’ as the Pakis now call us often and openly. Sounds bitter and the time has come to prove them wrong. More so when we have one of the most experienced and dedicated fighting machines in the world, which has unwaveringly delivered the goods and can be trusted to do likewise whenever needed. Talks are futile as history has proved time and again, and when will we ever learn that they know no other language than guns? And that is the truth. Period.

Going back a little, the year was 1971 when the balloon went up and war had been declared against Pakistan. And the rest is history. One thing that stands out besides the enormous success in that war is the determination that went into it. The political and military wills were never so united and one knew that it was going to happen because the late Field Marshal, then the COAS, himself went around visiting formations where his resolve was most evident. Coming to the present… there is every reason to believe that the present leadership is equally prepared to deal a decisive blow if needed.

Feverish activity appears to be afoot on both sides, caused by the heinous act of coldblooded murder of unarmed civilians in J&K. What has fired the blood of India is the singling out of persons belonging to a particular religion before they were shot at point blank range. The unanimous voice for retribution has reached a crescendo. Meanwhile, the much- needed peace to rebuild Kashmir via its tourism has taken a beating and safe measures are immediately required on a permanent basis. It’s all the more necessary, considering their evil design of sowing seeds of hatred amongst the population which usually flare up at these times, which cannot be allowed to spread further.

But even then, many nations also are voicing restraint (undoubtedly to prevent escalation of raging battles in Russo-Euro and the Middle East). And India is last to advocate it, but can it always be avoided? That would be a very painful decision, if ever it happens. More importantly, any other option at this stage would allow our adversaries to get away again as many times before, and trigger their belief that all we ever do is ‘beat our chest… make threatening noises and postures … until it slowly peters out to diplomatic arrangements and doing very little on the ground, besides chasing the culprits and killing or getting killed in the bargain. Will it end similarly this time also, and be satisfied with the immediate reaction of ‘closing all diplomatic relations including the borders, and abrogating the Indus Water Treaty? Should that be considered adequate? The country doesn’t seem to agree. So where do we stand and comparison with what Israel did against Hamas (and still not finished) is bound to surface. Haven’t we also suffered enough at the brutal hands of this undeclared proxy war, let loose by Pakistan to continuously bleed us without any serious injury to themselves? We know their long-range game-plan, but ‘one Balakot and a swallow does not a summer’. We cannot be found wanting. We must protect our country and our honour, come what may. Diplomatic bravado alone may not help.

Now, since the PM, at a high level meeting has given ‘a free hand to the armed forces to deal with this situation in a befitting manner with regard to ‘mode, time and goal’, we must await and hope that it happens at the soonest. Considering its fallouts, too, complete preparation is of course vital. But whatever the overall aim might be, let’s hope it will be nothing less than complete neutralisation of the ‘terrorist extremists’ with their ‘entire bag and baggage’, wherever they be. Thereafter, the Aim-Plus could be many, but we will leave that to the Field Commanders. And how one wishes that the much needed ‘Theatre Commands’ for an integrated command and control, as suggested immediately after the Kargil War, was in place by now (unless its implementation is under way).