Tula’s International School hosts Inter-School Literary & Cultural Fest – Confluence 2025 

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 5 May: Tula’s International School hosted Confluence 2025, an inter-school literary and cultural fest themed around the world of Formula 1. The programme brought together over 250 students from more than ten schools, including Wynberg Allen, Gyananda, Kasiga, and SelaQui International School, celebrating creativity, intellect, and spirited competition.

The Chief Guest was Amitabh Srivastava, Deputy Commandant General, Home Guards & Civil Defence Headquarters, Dehradun, who was welcomed by Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Group. Others present on the occasion were Dr Raghav Garg, Vice President (Technology), and the school’s Headmaster, Raman Kaushal.

The fest saw intense participation across a range of competitions, with victories across categories. Wynberg Allen bagged the first position in Speak Up, Expression, Adverto, and Shutterbug competitions while SelaQui International School topped in Crescendo, Vibrations, and Rap on Tap, along with second position in Tycoon and Canvas. The Asian School secured first place in Tycoon (Team A) and third (Team B), while Vantage Hall claimed first in Canvas and second in Vibrations. Other schools like Gyananda and Kasiga also left their mark with notable positions.

Events such as Speak Up, judged by Shagufta Naaz, tested rhetorical prowess; Expression, under Anita Sharma, showcased emotional depth through drama; and Vibrations, judged by Manish Thapliyal and Ajay Gupta, displayed rhythm and choreography. Rap on Tap and Crescendo, judged by Sumit Kukreja, Sumit Das, and Neeraj Arya, captivated the audience with lyrical and musical flair. Entrepreneurial competitions Adverto and Tycoon were judged by Neha Johri, pushing students to think critically and pitch creatively.

Additional highlights included the energetic treasure hunt Catch Me If You Can, creative display in Canvas, and compelling photography in Shutterbug. The event coordinator, Sandeep Dutta, was applauded for his meticulous planning and execution.

In his address, the Chief Guest commended the progressive spirit of Tula’s International School and praised the visionary leadership of Chairman Sunil Kumar Jain and Vice Chairman Raunak Jain. He lauded the school magazine TATTOO for mirroring the institution’s forward-thinking ethos and described Tula’s as a beacon of holistic education. He also noted with pride that the school’s Headmaster is among the top 50 in India.

Speaking about the fest, Raunak Jain, Vice Chairman of Tula’s Group, said, “Confluence is not just a fest, but a platform where young minds push their boundaries and discover the strength of collaboration, competition, and creativity. We’re proud to offer this opportunity to so many bright students and grateful to the schools that joined us in this spirited celebration.”