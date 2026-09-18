Wife bedridden for 2 years; now husband needs urgent treatment

Calamity strikes poor family in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 17 Sep: A poor family in Mussoorie is currently grappling with the most difficult circumstances of their lives. Omkar, the head of the family, has a wife who has been bedridden due to paralysis for nearly two years. Just as the family was somehow managing to make ends meet, Omkar himself has been confronted with a serious illness. Following a recent bout of fever, a medical examination revealed that he has two holes in his heart. Doctors have advised him to undergo immediate treatment. Omkar’s financial condition is extremely precarious. The family’s sole breadwinner is his only son, who supports his parents by working as a labourer. Meeting daily household expenses is already a struggle; consequently, arranging funds for Omkar’s treatment has become a massive challenge for the family.

Omkar’s wife has been bedridden and unable to walk for about two years due to paralysis. Her anxiety has deepened following her husband’s diagnosis. Visibly emotional, she is pleading for assistance for her husband’s treatment. While the desire to save her husband is evident in her eyes, financial constraints stand as a major obstacle. Family members state that although they have the will and courage to pursue treatment, they lack the necessary funds to cover the costs. The family is deeply concerned about the potential consequences of a delay in treatment.

The family’s plight is further compounded by the fact that Omkar does not yet have an Aadhaar card. According to his relatives, despite applying multiple times, the card could not be issued. The absence of an Aadhaar card is also preventing him from availing the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat). The family seeks the administration’s cooperation in obtaining an Aadhaar card so that, if eligible, he can access government health benefits and facilitate his medical treatment.

Omkar’s neighbour Dinesh stated that Omkar is extremely poor and currently facing severe hardship. His wife is already bedridden due to illness, and now Omkar himself is battling a serious ailment, placing the family in a dire crisis. Dinesh emphasised that local representatives, social organisations, the government, and the administration should all come forward to assist the family. Timely aid could enable Omkar to receive treatment and help the family overcome this difficult situation.

Omkar’s family is now looking to the government, the administration, local representatives, and social organisations for help. Their financial situation does not allow them to afford expensive private medical treatment. Consequently, there is an urgent need to provide financial and medical assistance to this needy family and ensure they benefit from government schemes. The family has appealed for timely assistance so that Omkar can recdeive treatment for his illness and the family can be saved.