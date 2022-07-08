Will make every effort to promote art & artists: Satpal Maharaj

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jul: Senior Cabinet Minister Satpal Maharaj today stated that Veer Savarkar had made an important contribution to the freedom struggle. The jail in Andaman and Nicobar where Veer Savarkar was kept ought to be visited by all those who love the country at least once in their lifetime.

Culture Minister Maharaj was addressing artists present at the inauguration of the National Painting Exhibition organised, here, today.

Maharaj, while addressing the artists at the inauguration of the National Exhibition of Paintings at “Uttara Contemporary Art Museum” (Art Gallery), NHB Complex, Ghantaghar, on the occasion of the Amrit Festival of Independence, said, “The artists have made a commendable effort by commemorating the memory of martyrs of Uttarakhand, who had participated in the freedom struggle and whom we had forgotten, through this painting exhibition.”

Maharaj also reminded the gathering of the contribution of Chandra Singh Garhwali and Jayanand Bharti, who had sacrificed their lives in the freedom struggle. He said their sacrifice could not be forgotten.

The minister said that he has always been in favour of giving respect to the artists along with promoting cultural activities in the state. He said he would make every effort to promote the fine arts, theatre and literary arts. Artists of the state also ought to give their suggestions to the government from time to time on this.

Maharaj also conveyed his best wishes to Union Culture Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Chairman of Lalit Kala Akademi, Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Nandlal Thakur, for the programmes being organised at the Amrit Festival of Independence across the country.

On this occasion, Secretary, Culture, Harish Chandra Semwal, Director Veena Bhatt, President’s award recipients Kusum Pandey, Mahesh Pandey, Sakshi Kothiyal, Pushpa Rawat, Ravindra Padihar, Manoj Pandey, Anshu Mohan were among those present.