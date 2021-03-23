Working to save forests with people’s cooperation: CM

By Our Staff Reporter

Ramnagar, 21 Mar: Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat, at a celebration of World Forestry Day here, today, emphasised that the state government has worked to bring people and forests close to each other.

He declared self-employment would be encouraged through skill development in the fields of forest conservation by ensuring participation of women. A beginning had been made in the Corbett Tiger Reserve by appointing fifty women guides and an equal number of women drivers. Five thousand men and an equal number of women would be trained as guides in the state.

He also made several announcements on the occasion, which included fifty more gypsy vehicles for the Corbett Reserve, with the women drivers being given financial assistance to purchase them from the Vir Chandra Singh Garhwali Scheme. A light and sound show would be held at Aamdanda, for which an amphitheatre would be established. An under-construction wildlife rescue centre would be opened to tourists. A bus station would also be established.

Forest Minister Harak Singh Rawat said empowerment of women was an important goal, for which free training would be provided for them to become nature guides. He claimed wildlife tourism had been developed in a big way in Ramnagar. He reiterated his old resolve to develop the ‘Kandi Marg’.

Forest officials briefed the CM on measures taken at the reserve to train 73 nature guides, including 8 women. They were earning Rs 25,000 per month. They also provided details about the earnings of the reserve from tourism activities.

Present on the occasion were Champawat MLA Kailash Chandra Gahtodi, Ramnagar MLA Diwan Singh Bisht, Van Vikas Nigam Chairperson Suresh Parihar, Nainital DM Dhiraj Garbyal, PCCF Rajiv Bhartari, PCCF Vinod Singhal, Chief Wildlife Warden JS Suhag, Corbett Tiger Reserve Director Rahul, Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Singh Hyanki and Kumaon IG Rautela, along with various officials and public representatives.