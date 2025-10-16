Workshop on AI Model Generation held at Graphic Era

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Oct: An expert at Graphic Era provided students with in-depth insights into the creation and functioning of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and models.

A workshop was organised at Graphic Era Deemed University today to help students learn the intricacies of AI Agents and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG). Industry expert Dev Rishi Khare highlighted that the demand for AI engineers in the industrial sector is continuously increasing. He explained the working of AI tools such as ChatGPT, Large Language Models (LLMs), and Application Data Processing through simple and practical examples.



Pro Vice-Chancellor of Graphic Era Deemed University Dr Santosh S Sarraf said that, while Artificial Intelligence automates many tasks, it also opens new possibilities and opportunities for skilled professionals.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering and the IEEE Graphic Era Student Chapter. The event was attended by Registrar Dr Naresh Kumar Sharma, Dean, International Affairs, Dr DR Gangodkar, Head, CSE Department, Dr DP Singh, IEEE Graphic Era Student Chapter coordinator Piyush Agarwal along with other faculty members and students.