Standards are symbols of trust, transparency & quality: Gov

World Standards Day 2025 celebrated in Doon

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) participated as the Chief Guest in the “World Standards Day 2025” programme held here on Tuesday. On the occasion, he stated that standards are not merely technical documents — they are symbols of trust, transparency, and quality that define the direction of growth and progress.

The Governor said that standards reflect the quality culture of a nation. When industries adopt standards, their products gain recognition and credibility in global markets. He added that when standards are integrated into policy frameworks, schemes become more effective, and when society adopts standardisation, the quality of life of citizens rises significantly.

He remarked that Devbhoomi Uttarakhand itself represents an ideal standard in the form of its pristine nature, rivers, pure air, lush forests, and vibrant culture. Its geographical landscape teaches us that every step of development must be rooted in balance, discipline, and responsibility. He emphasised that, if our development plans and construction works are aligned with standards, we can establish models of sustainable development while ensuring environmental protection.

The Governor appreciated the positive initiatives being undertaken by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in Uttarakhand in the field of quality and standardisation. He stressed the need to extend these efforts to villages, small industries, and cooperative societies so that they may become more aware and empowered. He called upon citizens to promote standardisation in their respective fields, adopt a culture of quality, and actively contribute towards making Uttarakhand an exemplary state of standard-based governance and development.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi visited the standard galleries and exhibition stalls showcasing BIS-certified products and quality models. He praised BIS Dehradun and said such efforts would significantly help in spreading public awareness regarding quality.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal extended greetings to BIS on World Standards Day and said that quality and standards play a vital role in the overall development of the nation.

Rajya Sabha MP Kalpana Saini highlighted the role of the national standards body in fostering quality consciousness among youth and urged educational institutions to collaborate with BIS.

President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Swami Chidanand Saraswati lauded BIS’s efforts in developing indigenous standards, stating that self-regulation, self-reliance, and self-confidence are the true keys to national development. He added that as the nation moves towards self-reliance, prosperity in every sector will follow. He urged BIS to further promote indigenous products and make quality control an integral part of daily life.

BIS Dehradun Head and Director Saurabh Tiwari welcomed all dignitaries and presented a report on the activities carried out by BIS Dehradun in the past year, including capacity-building programmes with state departments, sensitization workshops, jeweller awareness campaigns, and innovative initiatives in standardisation.

The event commenced with a Quality Awareness Rally organised by BIS Dehradun, in which over 1,000 students participated. On the occasion, officers from various government departments and media organisations were honoured for their collaboration with BIS.

More than 50 exhibition stalls displayed BIS-certified products, scientific models, startup innovations, and projects by Standard Club students. With participation from over 1,500 attendees, the programme concluded successfully.