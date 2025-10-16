CM Dhami transfers Rs 11.50 crore as Financial Assistance to Labourers via DBT

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 14 Oct: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today instructed officials that all MGNREGA workers in the state should be promptly covered under the Uttarakhand Building & Construction Workers Welfare Board. He emphasised that this task should be treated as a priority, and any delay or negligence would not be acceptable.

The Chief Minister gave clear directions that at least 5 to 6 lakh workers should be registered under the Board within the next three months. He said that welfare schemes for labourers would only be effective if the maximum number of workers directly benefit from them.

CM Dhami stated that it is the responsibility of the labour department and board officials to reach out to every worker and provide them complete information about government-run welfare schemes and facilities. He noted that, often, eligible workers are deprived of benefits due to lack of information, which is unacceptable.

He made it clear to the officials that no negligence or laxity should occur in any labour welfare scheme. All officials must ensure that information about these schemes reaches the village level and that worker registration is conducted as a focused campaign.

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to the social and economic upliftment of labourers. The hard work and dedication of workers form the real foundation of the state’s progress, and the government has the responsibility to provide them with every possible safety, facility, and respect.

CM Dhami said, “The development of the state is built on the efforts of our worker brothers and sisters. No compromise will be made in their welfare. Bringing all MGNREGA workers under the welfare board is not just our goal, it is the government’s responsibility.”

A meeting of the Uttarakhand Building & Construction Workers Welfare Board (UKBCWB) was held at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office, chaired by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami. On this occasion, the Chief Minister transferred a total financial assistance of approximately Rs 11.50 crore to about 10,000 registered construction workers and their families through an online portal and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) for their welfare.

CM Dhami said this was not merely a financial transfer programme, but an occasion to show respect and gratitude to hardworking labourers. He added that the state government is continuously working to ensure that workers and their families receive the benefits of schemes such as education, health, marriage assistance, and posthumous assistance in a timely and transparent manner.

He said, “Our worker brothers and sisters are true partners in the development journey of Uttarakhand. Their hard work, sacrifice, and dedication have made the state’s progress possible. The government ensures that every worker family receives full respect for their efforts and that their children are provided a better future.”

CM Dhami mentioned that all schemes run by the board are now being linked digitally so that eligible beneficiaries can receive assistance quickly.

He instructed officials to periodically provide all board-related scheme information to workers and their families. Each officer and staff member is responsible for raising awareness among workers about new schemes and assisting them in the application and benefit process.

The Chief Minister emphasised that workers should also be aware of their rights and regularly seek information on board-run welfare schemes. He stated that the government participates in every joy and sorrow of labourers. Hard work must always be respected because the future of diligent individuals is always bright.

CM Dhami also highlighted that various departments of the state have performed commendably in public welfare and revenue enhancement, with the mining department showing exceptional results. He stated that the unexpected increase in mining revenue is clear evidence that the government’s new mining policy has been effectively, transparently, and robustly implemented.

CM Dhami added that due to transparency, accountability, and strict monitoring in the mining sector, there is now no possibility of leakage or irregularity. The policy and practices of the state have become a model for other states.

Officials from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir have visited Uttarakhand to study the implemented mining model and are attempting to apply these policies and practices in their respective states.

CM Dhami said that the mining department has demonstrated that honest intent, clear policy, and strict enforcement can deliver significant results in any sector. He urged other departments, especially the labor department, to learn from the mining department’s work culture, transparency, and discipline to implement their own operations more effectively.

He instructed officials to establish similarly efficient, transparent, and results-oriented systems in their departments so that the public receives timely benefits from schemes and sustainable growth in state revenue is ensured.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Sridhar Babu Adaki, Additional Secretary Vineet Kumar, and officials from the Labor Department and the Building & Construction Workers Welfare Board.