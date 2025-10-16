Growing Relevance of Traditional Medicine

The ancient system can offer sustainable health-care solutions in an era of climate change and lifestyle diseases

By Prataprao Jadhav

The World Health Organization (WHO) reports that traditional medicine is practiced in 88% of its member-states — 170 out of 194 countries. For billions, particularly in low- and middle-income nations, it remains the primary form of health care due to accessibility and affordability considerations. Yet, its significance extends beyond treatment, supporting biodiversity conservation, nutrition security, and sustainable livelihoods.

Market projections underscore this growing acceptance. Analysts estimate that the global traditional medicine market will reach $583 billion by 2025, with annual growth rates of 10%-20%. China’s traditional Chinese medicine sector is valued at $122.4 billion, Australia’s herbal medicine industry at $3.97 billion, and India’s Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) sector at $43.4 billion.

This expansion reflects a fundamental shift in health-care philosophy — from reactive treatment models to proactive, preventive approaches that address root causes rather than symptoms alone.

India’s Ayurvedic Transformation

India’s traditional medicine sector has witnessed remarkable transformation. The AYUSH industry, comprising over 92,000 micro, small and medium enterprises, has expanded nearly eight-fold in less than a decade. Manufacturing sector revenues have grown from Rs 21,697 crore in 2014-15 to over Rs 1.37 lakh crore currently, while the services sector has generated Rs 1.67 lakh crore in revenue.

India now exports AYUSH and herbal products worth $1.54 billion to more than 150 countries, with Ayurveda gaining formal recognition as a medical system in several nations. This represents both economic opportunity and soft power projection on the global stage.

The first comprehensive survey on AYUSH by the National Sample Survey Office (2022-23) revealed near-universal awareness — 95% in rural areas and 96% in urban centres. Over half the population reported using AYUSH systems in the preceding year, with Ayurveda emerging as the preferred choice for rejuvenation and preventive care.

Scientific Validation, Global Expansion

India has invested significantly in research through institutions including the All India Institute of Ayurveda, the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, the National Institute of Ayurveda, and the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences.

These institutions focus on clinical validation, drug standardisation and developing integrative care models that combine traditional knowledge with modern medical practices.

India’s global Ayurveda outreach has achieved unprecedented scale through the Ministry of

AYUSH’s International Cooperation Scheme. India has signed 25 bilateral agreements and 52 institutional partnerships, established 43 AYUSH Information Cells across 39 countries, and positioned 15 academic chairs in foreign universities.

The establishment of the WHO Global Traditional Medicine Centre in India represents a significant milestone. Supported by the Government of India, the centre aims to harness traditional medicine’s potential through modern science, digital health and emerging technologies including artificial intelligence.

WHO’s recent publication on AI integration in traditional medicine highlights how advanced technologies can strengthen clinical validation, enable big-data analytics, and enhance predictive care within Ayurveda and related systems.

The Theme This Year

Ayurveda’s core philosophy of balance — between body and mind, humans and nature, consumption and conservation — offers relevant solutions for contemporary challenges. As the world grapples with lifestyle diseases and climate change, Ayurveda provides a framework that addresses both personal and planetary health.

As India leads efforts to mainstream traditional medicine globally, the approach emphasises health care that is preventive, affordable, inclusive and sustainable. Ayurveda represents not merely a medical system but a wellness movement that bridges traditional knowledge with contemporary needs.

The convergence of ancient wisdom with modern science and technology positions traditional medicine systems to play an increasingly important role in global health architecture. Ayurveda Day this year serves as a reminder of the potential for traditional knowledge systems to contribute to a more balanced and sustainable future for people and the planet.

(Prataprao Jadhav is Union Minister of State – Independent Charge – for Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) and Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare.)