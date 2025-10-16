World Students’ Day – Honouring Life & Legacy of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam

By Uttam Kumar Dalvi

Every year on 15 October, students around the globe come together to celebrate a day dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam as World Students’ Day. Declared by the United Nations in 2010, this special day aligns with Kalam’s birthday and recognises his profound educational and unwavering support for students. The day marks the birth anniversary of our beloved former President and the missile man of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an inspiring scientist, teacher, who always believed in the power of youth and education. This day is not just a tribute to him, but a reminder of the immense potential and responsibility students carry in shaping the future of society. Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is a beacon of hope for Indian youth due to his personal journey from humble beginnings to becoming the President of India. His unwavering belief in the power of dreams and hard work, and his tireless efforts to promote education, innovation, and national development were inspiring. Known as the “Missile Man of India” for his scientific contributions and the “People’s President” for his connection with the masses, he inspired countless young minds to pursue their aspirations with passion, integrity, and a commitment to building a developed India.

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam’s core messages to students emphasise dreaming big, hard work, perseverance in the face of challenges, courage to think and act differently, and a vision to serve a better future. He encouraged students to have faith in themselves, overcome a defeatist spirit, pursue knowledge relentlessly, and understand that failure is a stepping-stone rather than an end. Since his departure to the heavenly abode, he continues to inspire millions through his simplicity, profound knowledge, visionary thoughts and humble personality. His humility, graceful demeanour and the way he interacted warmly and affectionately with young students have left a lasting impression on young minds across the nation. His books and writings continue to guide the younger generation, encouraging them to emulate his innate qualities in order to uplift the standards of education and teaching. A marvelous and innovative scientist, Dr Kalam created a unique aura around him that deeply resonates with young students and continues to inspire millions.

From Gurukula to Google: The Journey of a Student In Ancient Times – the Gurukula system placed the student (shishya) at the feet of the guru, not just to acquire knowledge, but to build discipline, values, and character. Learning was holistic, simple, and rooted in service and humility. In contrast, today’s students live in a fast-paced digital era where access to information is instant, and opportunities are global. But while the tools have changed, the core purpose of education remains the same: to build not just careers, but character. True education should transform individuals not just to earn, but to serve. The Modern Student: A Partner of Today – The words of Kofi Annan, former UN Secretary-General, “The youth are not only the leaders of tomorrow, but the partners of today.” It emphasises their present role as “partners of today” who can be “partners of tomorrow”. The idea is to acknowledge their current potential and encourage their immediate participation in driving change and progress. These words challenge the old belief that students must wait until adulthood to make a difference. In fact, today’s students are already leading whether it’s through community projects, innovation, activism, or simply setting positive examples in their schools and families. To truly become “partners of today”, students must be empowered, trusted, and given opportunities to take initiative.

The Student’s Role in Nation-Building and Beyond: Students are not isolated learners. They are future citizens, leaders, workers, and thinkers but more importantly, they are current contributors to every part of society.

Towards the Nation: Learn with purpose to solve real-world problems. Be informed, responsible, and engaged in national values and duties. Stand up for justice, equality, and unity.

Towards the Community: Participate in volunteering, awareness drives, and local improvements. Be a voice for social change on issues like environment, gender equality, or education.

Towards the Family: Respect, support, and uplift your home. Value the sacrifices made for your education. Share your learning, emotions, and time with loved ones.

Towards the Self: Build discipline, empathy, and emotional strength. Stay curious — learn for growth, not just grades. Avoid distractions that harm your potential. If we want our students to lead tomorrow, we must involve them today in decisions, actions, and change. Schools, families, and society must treat students as contributors, not just consumers. Encourage youth leadership, creativity, and critical thinking. Blend modern education with eternal values. They need true guidance not only from teachers but from parents, friends, political leaders, entrepreneurs, and all the people who they come across.

At this formative period of student life, the sanskaras – the culture of our traditional values should be sown in their fertile mind to bear good fruits. “Students are the backbone of Modern India,” says Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s greatest spiritual leaders. He often said: “My faith is in the younger generation, the modern generation out of them will come my workers. They will work out the whole problem, like lions.” For him, students and youth were the foundation of a strong, awakened, and self-reliant India. He emphasised character-building over rote learning; self-confidence and fearlessness; service to society as the true purpose of education. He believed that education is not just about books, but about realising one’s inner strength and using it to uplift the nation. So, when we say students are the backbone of modern India, it means they carry the weight of India’s future on their shoulders. They must be strong in values, knowledge, and action. Without their contribution, no true progress is possible. “Students are the backbone of modern India. If they are awakened, inspired, and guided well, there is no force that can stop the nation from rising to greatness.”

When interacting with one of my students, Anjo Palamattam, who is studying in class-XII, about today’s students, he elaborated that today’s students lack patience and morals in their character. Addiction towards small trends of society affects their performance, ultimately their life in the long run. Another student, who is the School Captain, Kunal, added that students should learn basic concepts of life skills, make practical use of knowledge, spread awareness on topics like civic sense, environmental issues, promote equal treatment for all and spread positivity in society.

On this special occasion of World Students’ Day, let us take a moment to reflect on our journey as learners, as dreamers, and as the future of our great nation. “Learn from the past, enjoy the present, and aim for the future.” Let the wisdom of the past guide you. Let the opportunities of the present excite you. And let your dreams for the future drive you. As you grow, remember you are not just learning for yourself, but for all those who will walk the path after you.

Be the student whose footsteps become a roadmap for others. Let your hard work, values, and actions inspire those who come behind you to carry forward a legacy of excellence. You have the power to make India vibrant, inclusive, and progressive, not just in science and technology, but in compassion, leadership, innovation, and service to society. Be curious. Be kind. Be courageous. Move in the direction of strengthening global initiatives for imparting education, with a focus on equitable access, digital literacy, and skill development. Promoting student innovation, leadership, and mental well-being is important. Governments, educators, and communities must work together for the development of an inclusive education system based on values. In view of Dr Kalam’s vision, if students are equipped to become change agents, such a future will be bright and sustainable for all. Warm wishes on World Students’ Day, keep learning, keep growing, and keep leading. “You are not just preparing for the future, you are shaping the present. Start now. Lead now. Serve now and be the change your country and world need.” Let this World Students’ Day be more than a celebration, let it be a reminder of your purpose, your power and your potential. The nation is watching. The future is waiting. And the world is ready. Let us come together to make this life more memorable and meaningful in the journey of a student. If you want to shine like the sun, you have to burn like the sun, which is apt for students who are true nation builders. For students, a true tribute to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam is not a simple gesture but an active commitment to his values of knowledge, integrity, and social responsibility. In the present context, where the world is shaped by rapid technological change and complex societal challenges, students can honour his legacy by becoming empowered, innovative, and empathetic citizens.

(The author is Dean, Academics, and HOD, Chemistry, at RIMC.)