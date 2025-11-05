Xmas preparations begin with traditional cake mixing ceremony in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 4 Nov: Preparations for the upcoming Christmas and New Year have begun with a traditional cake mixing ceremony at the famous Welcome Hotel, The Savoy, here. Locals, as well as tourists from India and abroad, enthusiastically participated in this colourful event and became part of the tradition. The aroma of dried fruits and foreign wines wafting through the hotel courtyard seemed to imbue the atmosphere with Christmas spirit. During the ceremony, everyone mixed raisins, almonds, cashews, cherries, orange peel, tutti frutti, and other dried fruits with rum, whiskey, wine, and gin. This is the same traditional mixture used to make the famous plum cake made for Christmas.

Author Ganesh Saili explained that this tradition dates back to the British era, when cake mixing ceremonies were held in hotels and homes before Christmas. He said that this tradition is not just about making cakes but also symbolizes unity and sharing happiness. Hotel Director Kishore Kaya explained that, after mixing, the mixture is kept at a specific temperature for about a month to allow the wine and nuts to deeply infuse. He added that this cake is then served to guests on Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

General Manager Gautam Wali explained that, at Savoy Hotel, they keep the Christmas tradition alive with this event every year. Foreign tourists also eagerly await it, which boosts tourism in Mussoorie. The hotel management stated that this year, grand decorations are being made to welcome Christmas and New Year. The entire hotel will be decorated with attractive lighting, glittering Christmas trees, and a Santa theme. Special events such as live music, cake tastings, and a wine fest will also be organized.