Y-20 Summit Curtain Raiser held at AIIMS Rishikesh

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Rishikesh, 23 Feb: The Y-20 Summit will be organised for the youth in May. AIIMS Rishikesh has been entrusted with the responsibility of holding this important summit. On Thursday, AIIMS presented the preamble of this summit by inaugurating the Curtain Raiser event.

AIIMS Rishikesh is one of the 3 medical colleges in the country that have been selected for this important summit. The main objective of Y-20 is to prepare the country’s youth power for the G-20 summit and make them an engagement group.

Starting the preparations, the Curtain Raiser event was organised at AIIMS on Thursday. Prof Meenu Singh, Executive Director of AIIMS, said that this summit aims to prepare youth power for global challenges and to increase their capacity for active participation to shape their future in a better way.

She stated that Y-20 will be organised in Rishikesh on 4-5 May. Through this event, youth power would be prepared to spread awareness about the G-20 summit and discuss current global issues.

Prof Jaya Chaturvedi, Dean, Academics, expressed the hope that this programme would be completely successful and provide a new direction to the youth.

Presenting the foreword of the summit, Dr Vandana Dhingra said that AIIMS Rishikesh will organise various programmes which will continue for the coming few days.

Medical Superintendent Prof Sanjeev Kumar Mittal, Dr Geeta Negi, Dr Manoj Kumar Gupta, Dr Monika Pathania, Dr Rohit Gupta, Dr NK Batt, Dr Raj Rajeshwari, Dr Ashish Bhute, Dr Prakhar Sharma, Dr Vinod Kumar, Dr Mridul Dhar, Dr Ashi Chugh, In-Charge of IT Cell and PPS Vineet Kumar along with other faculty members and MBBS students were present at the Curtain Raiser.