36 killed in Almora district as bus falls into deep gorge

PM, HM, CM condole loss of lives

Almora, 4 Nov: A major road accident occurred in Salt Tehsil of district Almora this morning when a bus fell into a deep gorge near Kupi village in Marchula, after the driver allegedly lost control of the bus. At least 36 passengers are reported to have died in the accident. According to district-level officials, 28 persons died on the spot and 8 died at Ramnagar Hospital during treatment.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami have expressed shock over the accident. PM Modi also announced ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakhs, each, to the next of kin of those who died in the accident and Rs 50,000 each to the injured. CM Dhami also announced additional ex-gratia amount of Rs 4 lakhs, each, to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh, each, to the injured.

The CM, who was in Delhi today, cancelled his meetings and left for the accident site after the incident. He also directed Commissioner, Kumaon, Deepak Rawat to hold a magisterial inquiry into the accident and ordered the suspension of the ARTOs, Almora and Pauri. The bus is reported to have been overloaded with passengers, which could be a possible reason why the driver lost control of the bus.

According to the District Magistrate, Almora, Alok Kumar Pandey, the bus belonging to Garhwal Motor Owners Union Limited was coming from Golikhal to Ramnagar, when it went off the road near Kupi village in Marchula of Almora district. Thirty-six people died in this accident, and many others are seriously injured. He stated that the injured were admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh as well as to government hospitals in Ramnagar and Haldwani. A team of doctors from AIIMS also reached Ramnagar to assist in the treatment of the injured. According to the reports, the bus went off the road and fell into a 100-metre-deep ravine, shattering into pieces when it landed on top of Devta Gadera.

Even before the arrival of the relief team, the villagers rescued all the injured people from the bus. After the relief team arrived, the rescue work gained momentum. The exact cause of the bus accident is not known, but according to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of the overloaded bus. The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers at the time of the accident. Almora SSP Devendra Pincha stated that the accident is being investigated. According to him, the death toll on the spot was 28, while 30 injured persons were sent to Ramnagar Hospital for treatment, where 8 people died during treatment.

Dhami also spoke to the Secretary, Disaster Management, the Kumaon Commissioner, and DM Almora over the phone regarding the bus accident. Commissioner Deepak Rawat has been instructed to conduct a magisterial inquiry into the incident.