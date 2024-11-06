Tehri-Garhwal Zila Panchayat inks MoU with SDC Foundation on Plastic Waste Recovery Facility

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Nov: The Zila Panchayat of Tehri- Garhwal has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dehradun-based environmental action and advocacy group, Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation. Under this agreement, the operation of the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) for plastic waste, established at Shivpuri near Rishikesh, will be managed by the Foundation.

This MoU aims to improve waste management at the local level and promote environmental protection. SDC Foundation will enhance community awareness, plastic waste segregation, recycling, and waste management efforts through this facility, benefiting not only the local community but also improving environmental conditions.

During the MoU signing ceremony, Sona Sajwan, Chairperson of the Zila Panchayat, Tehri-Garhwal, expressed her happiness at entrusting the operation of the MRF centre to SDC Foundation. She emphasised that this initiative marks a significant step toward cleanliness and waste management in the district. Sajwan stated that SDC Foundation will not only recycle waste but also play a vital role in raising awareness among local residents.

She assured that the Zila Panchayat of Tehri- Garhwal will ensure the centre operates smoothly and contributes to environmental protection. She expressed optimism that the collaboration with SDC Foundation will help achieve the goals of social awareness, plastic waste segregation, and recycling in the Tehri district.

Satish Tripathi, Additional Chief Officer of the Zila Panchayat, remarked that this MoU presents a new opportunity for the local community in Shivpuri. He added that nine MRF centres have already been established in Tehri district, and they are pleased to sign an MoU for the tenth with SDC Foundation.

He stated that this MRF centre in Shivpuri will enhance waste management effectiveness, and the experience of SDC Foundation in the field of community driven plastic waste management will aid in advancing this initiative.

Anoop Nautiyal, Founder of SDC Foundation, expressed his joy on signing the MoU with the Zila Panchayat. He highlighted that operating the MRF centre is a significant responsibility, and they will approach it with diligence and commitment. He stated that their goal is to advance sustainable development in Uttarakhand and the management of the MRF is a step in that direction.

Anoop added that this initiative will significantly contribute to plastic waste segregation, recycling, and management in Shivpuri and surrounding areas, especially considering the significance of Shivpuri and Rishikesh in the Char Dham pilgrimage, Ganga cleanliness efforts, and tourism, including rafting. He shared information about the SDC Foundation’s ongoing Plastic Bank project, which has established over 220 Plastic Banks in Dehradun, working with 90,000 people, and the organisational goal to integrate this with the Shivpuri Material Recovery Facility.

The MoU signing event was attended by Satish Chandra Bijalwan, Revenue Officer of the Zila Panchayat, Panchayat member Balwant Rawat, Hitesh Chauhan, President of the Panchayat Organisation, Dinesh Bhajanyal, Mukesh Chauhan, Chandra Lal, Assistant Engineer Trilok Singh Bhandari, Ayush Joshi, and Dinesh Chandra Semwal from SDC Foundation.