5-day workshop on Solar Farming concludes at Graphic Era

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Oct: Experts discussed various methods of dealing with the challenges of solar farming at a workshop organised at Graphic Era, here.

Vice Chancellor Dr Narpinder Singh addressed the valedictory session of this 5 day workshop organised on policy intervention for promoting solar farming, today. He said that the solar farming industry is expensive. The irregular supply of energy, land availability for installation, installation, storage and disposing of solar panels are a few of the great challenges. He emphasised the need for the collaboration of experts in dealing with these issues.

Scientist at the Indian Agriculture Research Institute, New Delhi, Dr DK Singh highlighted Solar PV technology, and Senior Energy Specialist at GIZ, New Delhi, Abhishek Dalal informed the students about solar water pumping.

On this occasion, a presentation on wastewater treatment by Shweta won the first prize in the oral presentation category. In the category of best poster presentation, Nitya and Ananya bagged the first position collectively. Dr Bharti Sharma hosted the programme.

The workshop was organised by Graphic Era Deemed University’s Centre of Excellence for Clean Energy and Graphic Era Hill University’s School of Agriculture in collaboration with National Institute of Solar Energy, National Solar Energy Federation of India and GIZ. Convener Dr BS Negi, Organising Secretary Dean (Projects) Dr Pradeep Kumar Sharma, HoDs, faculty members, PhD scholars and students were present at the workshop.