Primary Health Centres in Ukhimath & Chopta upgraded to CHCs

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 4 Oct: The state government has approved the expansion of health services in Rudraprayag district. Under this initiative, the Primary Health Centres in Ukhimath and Chopta have been upgraded to Community Health Centres. Additionally, approval has been granted to establish a new Primary Health Centre in the Kanndai Bachhansyun Gram Panchayat. The upgrading and establishment of medical units will ensure better treatment for local residents and pilgrims visiting the Char Dham.

State Health and Medical Education Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat has stated that the government is consistently making significant decisions to expand medical services and provide better treatment to the public. In this context, the government has relaxed population norms and approved the upgrading of medical units and the establishment of a new Primary Health Centre in Rudraprayag.

Dr Rawat explained that the Primary Health Centres in Chopta and Ukhimath have been upgraded to Community Health Centres. This will provide improved health services locally, preventing people from having to visit distant hospitals for treatment. Additionally, medical facilities will be easily accessible to pilgrims and tourists visiting the area.

The minister also mentioned that the establishment of the new Primary Health Centre in Kanndai Bachhansyun will enhance health services in remote areas, providing treatment locally and supporting the government’s vaccination campaigns. He has directed departmental officials to take swift action regarding the upgrading and establishment of medical units and to ensure that medical facilities are available based on standards, alongside completing infrastructural work promptly.

Dr Rawat noted that the demands for upgrading medical units in Ukhimath and Chopta, as well as establishing a PHC in Kanndai, had been long-standing requests from local residents and regional representatives, which the state government has now fulfilled. He affirmed the government’s commitment to providing better health services across the state.