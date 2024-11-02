78 burn cases reported in Doon on Diwali

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: At least 78 burn cases have been reported by the emergency ward of Doon Medical College Hospital during Diwali, yesterday. It may be recalled that Doon residents celebrated Diwali with gaiety while also lighting firecrackers. While there could be more burn cases in Dehradun on Diwali, 78 cases have been reported just from Doon Medical College Hospital’s Burns Ward. This was shared by Dr Mukesh Kumar, the doctor in-charge of the emergency ward.

It may be recalled that, before Diwali, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had ordered extra deployment of doctors in the burns ward of the hospitals in view of Diwali festival.

There was extra deployment of the Police, fire department, the doctors and paramedics on Diwali in the state including in Doon Hospital’s Emergency Ward. All the specialist doctors of the hospital had been instructed to remain especially alert on this day, so that people burnt by firecrackers could be treated properly and on time.

Dr Mukesh Kumar, doctor in-charge of the emergency ward of the hospital, stated that on Diwali, 78 burn cases were reported in the emergency department of the hospital. Out of these, the condition of one patient remains critical and has been admitted to Doon Hospital. He said that there were 77 cases in which people were burnt due to candles, diyas, and firecrackers. Dr Kumar mentioned that those with minor burns have been treated and sent home. He added that about 28 accident cases were also admitted in the emergency ward of the hospital on the occasion of Diwali. Additionally, people injured in some scuffles were also treated by the hospital yesterday.