Finally, Railways announces special train between Doon & Lucknow

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 1 Nov: The Railways has finally announced a special passenger train from Dehradun to Lucknow in view of the festive season. This special train is aimed at providing relief to passengers during this period. The special passenger train will run between Dehradun and Lucknow and primarily benefit those intending to return to Dehradun after the festivals.

It may be recalled that, every year, some special trains are announced from Dehradun during the festive season due to the huge rush of passengers wishing to travel between Dehradun and Lucknow and other Eastern UP and Bihar stations to celebrate festivals and then return. However, this time, no special train was run from Doon Railway Station for the festivals. This had resulted in an extraordinarily heavy rush and a lot of inconvenience for the passengers during the festive season. The regular trains running between Dehradun and UP or Bihar were jam-packed as a result, and there was not even space to stand in the regular trains from Dehradun.

The media had prominently raised this issue and published news regarding the problem faced by the passengers. It is claimed that the DRM, Moradabad, took cognisance of the media reports and spoke to the senior officials of the Northern Railways, which finally approved running a special train. This approval was received yesterday. According to Aditya Gupta, Chief Commercial Manager of Railways, the operation of a special train has been announced from Dehradun. This train will leave from Doon Railway Station at 6:15 p.m. for Lucknow. This train will be operated from Dehradun till 8 November and from Lucknow till 9 November.

In addition, the Railways has also installed two additional general coaches in the Prayagraj Sangam-Yoga Nagari Rishikesh Express train. This will also provide some much-needed relief to the passengers in this train.