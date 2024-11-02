Better arrangements ensured more pilgrims in Kedarnath this year: Dhami

CM performs Puja in Kedarnath

By Our Staff Reporter

Rudraprayag, 1 Nov: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reached Kedarnath Dham this morning and obtained darshan of Lord Kedar and then performed special puja.

It may be recalled that, in Badrinath and Kedarnath, Diwali is being celebrated today. While seeking the blessings of Lord Kedar, he also prayed for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of the people of Uttarakhand. After the Puja, Dhami also took stock of the arrangements by interacting with the devotees, local shopkeepers, and priests who reached Kedarnath Dham from across the country and gathered feedback on the Char Dham Yatra.

The CM stated that, even after the natural disaster in Kedarnath this year, a new record has been set in the number of devotees coming to Kedarnath Dham due to the better arrangements made by the administration. He emphasised that a smooth, safe, and well-organised Char Dham Yatra is the top priority of the Uttarakhand government.

Diwali is being celebrated in Kedarnath and Badrinath Dham, today. On this occasion, Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams have been decorated with flowers for Diwali. On 3 November, the day of Bhaiya Dooj, the portals of Kedarnath will close for the winter season. Additionally, the portals of Gangotri Dham will be closed tomorrow, while the portals of Yamunotri will also close on 3 November along with the portals of Kedarnath. The portals of Badrinath Dham are scheduled to close on 17 November.