8 more private hospitals included in Ayushman Yojana

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 6 Jun: The State Health Authority has stated that eight more private hospitals have been added to those providing treatment to beneficiaries under the Ayushman Yojana. These include two hospitals in district Pithoragarh.

The State Health Authority has empanelled them after tightening the criteria of the prescribed standards of the scheme.

Earlier, 102 government and 126 private hospitals in the state were empanelled by the State Health Authority for services under the Ayushman Yojana. Now Sanjeevani Hospital & Medicos and Renu Jagdish Diagnostic & Trauma Centre have been listed in Pithoragarh. Apart from this, Spandan Heart Centre in Dehradun district, Bhagwati Hospital in Haridwar, The Medicity in Rudrapur, Narula Hospital, Image Eye Hospital and Mahajan Hospital in Udham Singh Nagar have been included.

Along with 102 government and 134 private hospitals, there are a total of 236 hospitals on the list of Ayushman Yojana, now.