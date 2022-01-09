814 new cases of Corona detected in U’khand, CS holds review meet

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 7 Jan: Corona infection is again spreading its tentacles rapidly in the state. The situation seems to be getting worse by the day as clear indications are now seen of a third wave of the pandemic. As many as 814 new cases of corona have been detected in the state in the past 24 hours. At the same time, 147 patients have also been cured during this periond. With the new cases detected today, the number of active cases in the state has crossed two thousand.

Of the total 814 cases, 325 cases pertain to Dehradun district alone, taking the total number of active cases in Dehradun district to 866. At the same time, 233 cases have been reported in Haridwar and 119 in Nainital. These three districts seem to becoming a hotbed of the infection where the graph of corona is increasing rapidly. During the past 24 hours, 35 cases were reported in Udham Singh Nagar, 21 in Pauri Garhwal, 14 in Almora, 13 in Champawat, 12 in Tehri Garhwal, 11 in Pithoragarh, 10 in Uttarkashi and 10 in Bageshwar. On the other hand, six cases were reported in Rudraprayag and five in Chamoli.

In view of the worsening situation, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu held a meeting with the nodal officers for Covid at the Secretariat, today. The Chief Secretary instructed all the nodal officers to become fully active. He gave instructions to them to keep home isolation and all necessary preparations in active mode. He said that in remote rural areas, along with Panchayat Ghar, School, etc., the facilities to create isolation and treatment camps should be ensured in time.

The Chief Secretary instructed the Secretary, Health, that PHCs and CHCs ought to be fully equipped with all the necessary equipment, medicines and other materials in advance to ensure their readiness to deal with the pandemic. He said that the availability of oxygen in the state was in a better position as compared to the second wave of Covid. Keeping in view the possibility of a third wave, it was necessary to make all possible preparations. He said that the work done by the Department of AYUSH to boost immunity should be also continued and its publicity also be done widely.