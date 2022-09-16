ACS directs early completion of Smart City project

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: On the instructions of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Additional Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reviewed the work being done under the Smart City Project at a meeting held at the Secretariat, today. The Additional Chief Secretary directed the officers of various agencies to carry out the ongoing works under the Smart City on a war footing. She said that the works of Smart City be completed within the time limit.

The Additional Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over the problems and inconvenience being faced by the public due to repeated digging of roads. She directed District Magistrate, Dehradun, Sonika to register an FIR against the executive agencies concerned for digging the road and then leaving it open. She also directed immediate disposal of debris, material, etc., from the construction sites by the executing agencies. Raturi said that immediate action should be taken by the CEO, Smart City Project, and DM Sonika on the detection of debris, material, lying on the work sites and on detecting potholes on the road.

Radha Raturi directed the CEO to make sure that executive agencies working under the Smart City Project functioned in coordination with all the stakeholders and service providers like telecom, water supply and power supply. She stressed that it is necessary to constantly monitor the works being done under the Smart City Project. She further directed the Public Works Department to complete the works related to the project on priority basis within the stipulated time frame. The Additional Chief Secretary sought a practical traffic plan keeping in view the problem of parking and traffic jams, as well as to ensure the arrangement of parking in hotels and establishments. It needed to be ensured that the construction works do not cause any kind of inconvenience to the traders and the public. She assured full cooperation at the government level in the endeavour to complete the project in time.

In the meeting, CEO, Smart City, Sonika gave a detailed presentation of the works being done under the Smart City Project. Senior officials of the departments concerned were also present on the occasion.