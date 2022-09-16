Heavy rains predicted in 4 districts including Doon over next 48 hours

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 15 Sep: Weather continued to remain bad in parts of Uttarakhand today. Heavy to very heavy rains have been predicted over the next 48 hours in four districts. An orange alert has been issued in this regard by the Meteorological Department. According to Vikram Singh, Director of Meteorological Centre, there is a possibility of heavy rains in Dehradun, Tehri, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi over a period of next 48 hours.

In wake of the alert, instructions have been issued to the district administration and officials related to disaster management to be on alert. People living on the banks of rivers, streams and in landslide prone areas have also been told to be careful. Light showers were reported through the day in Dehradun today bringing down the mercury level.

Due to incessant rains in Yamuna Valley including in Yamunotri Dham, Yamunotri Highway has been closed due to debris and boulders falling continuously in Dabarkot. A long queue of vehicles of local people was seen on both sides of the road.

After the forecast of heavy rains for three days by the Meteorological Centre, an alert has been issued in respect of possible rise in the water level of the Ganga in Haridwar. Instructions have been issued to all the employees including the flood post to remain alert. Nupur Verma, Officer-in-Charge, Disaster Management, said that according to the weather forecast issued by the Meteorological Centre, Dehradun, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kumaon and Garhwal region on September 15, 16 and 17. The water level of Ganga may rise due to heavy rains in Garhwal hills.

In Rudraprayag, District Magistrate Mayur Dixit has declared a holiday in all government and non-government schools from class one to 12th, including Anganwadi, in view of the meteorological department’s forecast of heavy rains on September 15 and 16. Schools also remained closed in Champawat today in view of the alert for possible heavy rains issued for today.