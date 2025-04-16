Arun Sharma re-elected Manager of Narvadeshwar Mahadev Seva Samiti

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun 14 Apr: The election for the one-year executive committee of Narvadeshwar Mahadev Seva Samiti Adarsh Mandir located in Patel Nagar, here, were conducted today for the year 2025-2026 within the premises of the temple.

During the meeting, committee manager Arun Kumar Sharma and treasurer Raman Sethi presented the financial accounts for the Financial Year 2024-2025. Following this, the executive committee for the year 2024-2025 was formally dissolved. Election Officer Shyama Bakshi oversaw the proceedings and elected the new executive committee for 2025-2026 from the members present.

Arun Kumar Sharma was unanimously re-elected as the manager of the committee for the 18th consecutive term. Satpal Kashyap was elected as the President, while Tarun Namdev and Prithvi Raj were chosen as Vice Presidents. Other elected members include Mangatram Dhiman as Store In-charge, Kripal Kumar as Co-Store In-charge, Abhishek Mishra, Kamal, Vishal Kumar, Ramesh Chandra Goyal, Raju Sabharwal as Secretary, Brijpal Saini as Co-Secretary, Satish Sharma, Raman Sethi as Treasurer, Ashok Verma as Co-Treasurer, Praveen Anand as Publicity Minister, Manmohan Sharma, Indresh Suneja, and Rajiv Jaiswal as Media Incharge. Additional members will be nominated for other posts in due course.

The re-elected committee manager extended his congratulations to all the newly elected office bearers and encouraged them to continue working with dedication. The meeting concluded with the distribution of food and prasad.

Those present on the occasion included Arun Kumar Sharma, Madan Mohan, Ramesh Goyal, Mangatram, Raju Sabharwal, Satpal Kashyap, Kripal Kumar, Satish Sharma, Raman Sethi, Vasu Sharma, Parveen Anand, Sunil Kohli, Tarun Namdev, Indresh Suneja and Manmohan Sharma.