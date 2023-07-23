Audience enthralled by Rafi Songs ‘Sau Baar Janam Lenge’ 

By Our Staff Reporter

New Delhi, 22 July: Rafi Foundation Memorial Society organised a programme to pay tribute to great legendry singer Mohd Rafi , on his 43rd Death Anniversary, at Pyarelal Bhawan, New Delhi. The Programme began with his songs ‘Ye Bhagwan Ka Mandir hai’ and later moved to ‘ Sau Baar Janam Lenge .

Daughter of legendary singer, Yasmin and Son-in-law Mohammad Parvez were the Chief Guests of the programme. During the event, they also shared some interesting facts and incidents of Mohammad Rafi ’s life with the audience .

Dr S Farooq who was invited as Special Guest congratulated the organisers and said that Rafi Saheb’s songs are very heart touching and he will always be remembered by one and all.

Speaking on the occasion, the organiser of the event and General Secretary of Rafi Foundation Zorawar Chhugani said, “Through this event, we try to revive the memories of Mohammad Rafi and his songs for his fans. This is the 16th edition of the event and we will continue the legacy of Rafi Sahab till our last breath.”

Singers and Do-Re-Mi Band enthralled the audience with soothing, soulful and live music.

Anchor Manisha Dubey and Satish Popli kept the audience in good humor.