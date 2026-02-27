Authorised Finance Committee approves key infra projects

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: The Authorised Finance Committee, under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, approved several important development projects at a meeting held at the Secretariat here today. Under the UIDF fund, the committee granted approval for the upgradation of New Cantt Road from Dilaram Bazaar to Vijay Colony Bridge, in Dehradun, from two to three lanes. The sanctioned works include utility shifting, the transfer of electricity lines into a utility duct, along with the shifting of the water supply line, at an approved cost of Rs 12.58 crores.

In respect of Pithoragarh district, approval was granted to a scheme for replacement and realignment of the dilapidated pipeline and rising mains under the Ghat Pumping Drinking Water Scheme of the Pithoragarh branch. The project has been sanctioned at a cost of Rs 13.38 crores and aims at strengthening the drinking water supply system in the region.

The committee also approved the construction of a 60-metre span, two-lane, Class-A loading steel box bridge at kilometre 18 on Mussoorie State Highway No 1 at Sahaspur in Dehradun district. The new structure will replace the existing damaged single-lane bridge and will be constructed at a cost of Rs 12.01 crores.

Adopting a firm stance on the Ramnagar Bus Terminal project being executed by the Peyjal Nigam, the Chief Secretary expressed displeasure over the disproportionately high cost of foundation work and site development in the revised project estimate in comparison to the total project expenditure. He directed Head of Department, Public Works Department (PWD), and Managing Director, Peyjal Nigam, to constitute a committee to examine the initial cost, escalated cost, site selection, foundation expenditure and the overall feasibility, relevance, economy and utility of the project. The committee has been instructed to submit a detailed report.

Emphasising on a strict scrutiny and economy in the utilisation of public funds, the Chief Secretary issued a clear warning that fiscal prudence is paramount. Departments must not rely solely on consultants’ proposals but should undertake adequate and responsible scrutiny at their own level. He emphasised that no proposal should be placed before the High Power Committee without a thorough examination. He categorically stated that works must remain public-centric.

Directions were also issued to ensure expeditious, transparent and time-bound follow-up action on all projects approved at the meeting.

Secretaries Pankaj Pandey, SA Adanki and Brijesh Sant and other officials concerned were present at the meeting.