Holiyars from Champawat call on CM, extend greetings

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: A delegation of Holiyars (traditional Holi singers) from the remote hill areas of Champawat district called on Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence here, today, and extended traditional Holi greetings in a customary manner. On the occasion, the Holiyars presented an evocative display of the rich cultural heritage of the Kumaon region through the melodious rendition of traditional Khadi Holi and Baithaki Holi folk songs.

Welcoming the delegation warmly, the CM honoured the Holiyars and conveyed his appreciation for their efforts in preserving the region’s cultural ethos. He observed that Holi in Uttarakhand is not merely a festival of colours, but a vibrant symbol of the state’s rich folk culture, classical musical traditions, spiritual consciousness and social harmony. He stated that the Khadi and Baithaki Holi traditions of Champawat and the entire Kumaon region enjoy a distinctive identity across the country owing to their unique style, classical ragas and devotional expression. This tradition, he remarked, is an invaluable component of the State’s cultural heritage and preserving it is a collective responsibility.

Dhami further asserted that the state government remains committed to the preservation and promotion of folk art, folk music and traditional festivals. Through various cultural platforms, festivals and events, consistent efforts are being made to ensure national and international recognition to Uttarakhand’s rich cultural legacy. He added that such programmes serve as a powerful medium for connecting the younger generation with their roots, traditions and values, while also strengthening the spirit of fraternity, love and communal harmony within society.

On the occasion, the Holiyars sang traditional auspicious songs praying for the prosperity, peace and continued progress of the State. On this occasion, the CM also extended his heartfelt greetings to the people of Uttarakhand on the festival of Holi and expressed the hope that the festival of colours would bring renewed energy, positivity, happiness and prosperity into the lives of all. He said that the sacred festival of Holi conveys the message of forgetting differences and embracing one another in the spirit of love, goodwill and unity.