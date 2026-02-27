Educational Institutions are Centres of Intellectual Creation: Madhavan

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: In a workshop organised by the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of Doon University, National Council Member of the Indian Society for Training and Development, Engineer Pradeep Kumar Madhavan stated that education leads to the creation of an intellectually vibrant society, and in this process teachers and representatives associated with educational institutions play a significant role. Madhavan said that there is no age for learning, and it does not necessarily require any formal structural framework. “In our daily lives, we learn many things from our surroundings and from social interactions, and often such learning helps guide life towards success,” he asserted.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Surekha Dangwal, in her message, said that the process of learning and teaching is not limited to the classroom; it is a continuous, lifelong process. A human being keeps learning from every experience in life, and based on those experiences, fulfils duties and responsibilities as a responsible citizen.

Welcoming the guests at the workshop, IQAC Coordinator Prof HC Purohit said that the university, through teaching and training, continuously organises such workshops for innovation and creative development.

Anup Kumar, President of the Uttarakhand Chapter of the Indian Society for Training and Development, appreciated the programme and said, “Only through training can we build ideal citizens, and the future India entering educational institutions is being trained today; therefore, such workshops are even more important.” He added that ISTD regularly organises such programmes.

Proposing the vote of thanks, Dean Prof RP Mamgain of Doon University said that, with increasing age, a person gains both maturity and experience, and workshops help accelerate this process. The programme was attended by Dr Komal, Dr Sarita Singh, Dr Ajit Panwar, Dr Kailash Kandwal, Priyanka, Dr Bhupen Singh, Dr Ravindra Kumar, Soumya Beniwal, Dr Jyotsna Singh and others.