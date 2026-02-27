Govt will not allow demography of Devbhoomi to change: Dhami

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami today participated in the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam–Uttarakhand 2026 held at a hotel in Malsi, Dehradun. This event was organised by Hindustan Times Group of Publications. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government has been continuously working for the development of Uttarakhand in line with the aspirations and sentiments of the people. He said that, over the past four years, several historic decisions have been taken in accordance with public expectations.

Dhami claimed that, by implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and enacting a stringent anti-mass conversion law, along with abolishing the Madrasa Board, the state government has taken unprecedented steps to safeguard the sanctity of this sacred land of Sanatan. He further stated that through the enforcement of a strict anti-copying law and an anti-riot law, as well as by initiating firm action against those encroaching on public land in the name of religious places, the Government has endeavoured to establish Uttarakhand as a peace-loving State.

Referring to the 2022 Assembly elections, the CM reminded that, prior to the polls, a commitment was made to implement the UCC in the state, which he claimed had received wholehearted support from the people. After the formation of the government in 2022, the first cabinet meeting resolved to constitute a committee for the implementation of the UCC. He also stressed that Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

On this occasion, Dhami also announced that a grand and divine Kumbh will be organised in Haridwar in 2027. He reminded that, in this regard, he has personally chaired more than ten meetings. He stated that the Union Government has already released Rs 500 crores for the preparations and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the financial assistance.

The CM reiterated that the state government is functioning on the guiding mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Prayas”. He said that no work is being undertaken with any sense of discrimination, but strict action is being taken against those attempting to alter the demography of Devbhoomi through dubious means.

Highlighting reforms in the mining sector, Dhami asserted, since the introduction of the new mining policy, the state has been receiving annual revenue exceeding Rs 1,200 crores over the past two years, compared to approximately Rs 400 crores earlier. Owing to outstanding improvements in the mining sector, the Union Government has granted the State an incentive of Rs 100 crores each year for two consecutive years under a special assistance scheme.

On the occasion, the CM also conferred the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman upon several distinguished personalities.

Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, MLA Khajan Das, Editor-in-Chief of Hindustan, Shashi Shekhar, and other dignitaries were present at the programme.