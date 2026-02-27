Satpal Maharaj inspects Land Port Project at Banbasa; orders completion by April 2027

Garhwal Post Bureau

Champawat, 25 Feb: Minister of Public Works, Tourism, Culture, Irrigation, Minor Irrigation, Panchayati Raj, Rural Construction and Watershed Management, Satpal Maharaj conducted a site inspection of the proposed modern Land Port project at Gudmi area in Banbasa, Champawat district, today. The ambitious project, with an estimated cost of approximately Rs 500 crore, is being developed by the Land Ports Authority of India.

Following the inspection, a detailed review meeting was held at the NHPC Limited Banbasa Guest House auditorium under the chairmanship of the Minister. The meeting focused on project progress, technical arrangements, security management, and inter-departmental coordination. The Minister directed officials to ensure that the project is completed by April 2027 under all circumstances, so that trade activities and passenger facilities along the India–Nepal border can commence at the earliest. He emphasised equipping the Land Port with advanced security systems, digital surveillance mechanisms, and smart management infrastructure.

The Cabinet Minister also stressed the need to prepare a concrete and practical action plan to promote tourism activities in the Terai region. He directed that all signage within the project area be installed in three languages for the convenience of visitors. He further instructed that a rainwater harvesting system be made an integral part of the project and that strong coordination among all departments concerned be ensured. Special emphasis was also laid on expediting environmental clearance procedures.

Maharaj stated that the modern Land Port will establish an integrated, secure, and convenient system for trade and passenger movement between India and Nepal. All major agencies related to customs, security, trade, and border management will operate within a single integrated complex, ensuring greater transparency and efficiency in procedures. He added that the project is not merely an infrastructure development initiative but a catalyst for comprehensive economic transformation in border areas. Strategically significant, the Banbasa Land Port will strengthen cross-border trade, provide a structured and formal gateway for agricultural and industrial products, and create new employment opportunities for local youth.

The meeting was attended by Chief Development Officer Dr GS Khati, Additional District Magistrate Krishnanath Goswami, and officials from the Public Works Department, Irrigation Department, Land Ports Authority of India, Forest Department, and other departments.