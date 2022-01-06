Avinash Dhyani making film in home village

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 4 Jan: Avinash Dhyani, Actor and Film Maker, has come to shoot a film at the ‘Shri Timli Vidyapeeth School’ in Timli Devikhet, Dwarikhal Block, Pauri Garhwal. He will shoot a children’s feature film in the school being run by Ashish Dabral and Vijay Bhatt of Mangal dotcom. Children are getting free of cost education here.

Avinash has been based in Mumbai for quite some time and, as he belongs to Pauri Garhwal (Rikhnikhal), he always had the desire to one day come back and make a film in his own village. Avinash, in conversation with Dr Romil Bhatkoti, Assistant Registrar of a private University, who was on a holiday to his native village Timli Devikhet, said the project is a dream come true. Being back in his village amidst refreshing nature, free of dirt and pollution, is a great feeling, specially working with the innocent children. He asserted that village students are no less talented than those of the towns. The only hindrance is lack of resources and opportunities.

His aim is to expose them to Cinema and the art of filmmaking so that they also aspire to do something big in life. His team will be shooting in the village for a week, exploring the potential talent of the children.

Dr Romil welcomed Avinash and his crew and was encouraged that this would generate employment and give a boost to the homestay business, raising the economy of the village.