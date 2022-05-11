Bad weather forces emergency landing of CM’s chopper

By Our Staff Reporter

Pantnagar, 10 May: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami’s helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing in Pantnagar due to bad weather this morning. As a result, CM Dhami stayed at the GB Pant University of Agriculture & Technology annexe with his wife for about 2 hours. According to sources, the CM did not meet the local party leaders during his stay who had rushed to meet him when they heard of the emergency landing.

Official sources stated that the due to a thunderstorm in the Kumaon region, the CM’s chopper made an emergency landing at around 10:40 a.m. and he stayed at the Varsity’s Annexe with his wife. The couple had lunch at the Annexe and after the weather improved, the chopper again took off for Dehradun at 12:40 p.m.

After receiving information about the emergency landing, the local administration and police officials rushed to Pantnagar Varsity. Several political leaders also rushed there but the CM chose to rest and, after having lunch, left for Dehradun. It may be recalled that, yesterday, Dhami filed his nomination for the Champawat by-poll and also addressed a public meeting there and a long road show. He was returning to Dehradun this morning when the weather turned bad forcing him to make a stopover at Pantnagar.