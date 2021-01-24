Bars, restaurants can now open on Sundays in Doon

Dehradun, 23 Jan: Bars, restaurants can now open on Sundays in Dehradun as per the new orders issued by District Magistrate Dr Ashish Srivastava today. It may be recalled that some weeks ago, District Magistrate Dr Srivastava had issued orders that all the shops, commercial establishments and offices in Dehradun would remain closed on Sundays in view of the rising number of Covid cases. The restrictions were also applicable to the restaurants and bars too.

However, the orders of Sunday closures had severely affected the business of the restaurants and bars as the families like to eat out mainly on holidays and Sundays. Now that the number of fresh Covid cases had come down every day in Uttarakhand including Dehradun, the restaurant and bars owners had appealed to the district administration to allow them to open on Sundays as their business already under stress due to Corona pandemic was further affected due to this Sunday closure.

The new orders issued today amending the earlier orders have permitted them to open on Sundays. However, it will be necessary for them to follow the Covid related SOPs failing which strict action would be taken against such establishments under the relevant provisions of the law.