Bears seen on Mussoorie’s Camel’s Back Road; forest dept patrolling intensified

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 9 Jul: The constant presence of bears on the famous Camel’s Back Road here has created an atmosphere of concern among the local people and tourists. The Forest Department has become fully alert about the recent activities of these wild animals found naturally in the forests.

According to the local people, two bears have been seen several times around the Camel’s Back Road for the past few days. Although, till now, these bears have not attacked anyone nor has there been any loss of life or property, but their presence itself is scaring the tourists and those living in the nearby residential areas.

This is not the first time that the presence of wild animals has been seen in this area. A few days ago, a leopard was also seen here. It is clear from these incidents that the movement of wildlife is increasing in the forests of Mussoorie, and the distance between humans and animals is decreasing.

Forest Division Officer Amit Kanwar stated that the forest around Camel’s Back Road is very dense and a natural wildlife habitat area. “It is not unusual to see bears and other wildlife here. But we are fully alert. The safety of the people is our priority. The Forest Department has intensified patrolling in and around the Road keeping in view the safety of the local citizens. Departmental teams have been specially alerted and the activities in the forest are being monitored.”

Along with this, people have been urged to be cautious while going close to the forests and asked to immediately inform the Forest Department if they see any wild animal.