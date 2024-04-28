Being Compassionate

The protests taking place in US universities against the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas have the right motivation, even if not the right understanding of the problem. Most mainstream commentators are presenting the protestors as those influenced by ‘woke’ ideology derived from LaLa Land. It is true that many of the protestors are largely uninformed about the background of the war and are unthinkingly repeating slogans like ‘from the river to the sea…’ without understanding the implications. It is surprising that this is the case with students of the world’s best universities. It can also not be denied that ‘anti-Semitic’ and Islamic radicals are deeply involved in organising the demonstrations to help Hamas, but it must be admitted that, essentially, the demand for an end to the killing of children and women cannot be simply brushed away. In times to come, those who had participated in the protests out of compassion will be acknowledged as simply good people.

That the protests are taking place in countries like the US and UK is because they are Israel’s strongest supporters and, thus, have the clout to influence events in the conflict zone. The latest release of funding by the US to bolster the defence capability of Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan is being considered detrimental to the larger cause of peace. The strategic reasons why Israel needs to be supported are not being understood – a setback for that nation could lead to direct involvement of US forces. That would certainly not be a desirable outcome.

The protestors are, however, right in demanding that the West arm-twist Israel more than it is presently doing to bring about a ceasefire. There is a point beyond which such killings cannot be condoned anymore. That point has been passed long ago. It is about time that those in power open negotiations with the protestors on what can be done, rather than merely treat them as pro-Hamas and anti-Israel activists. There are many countries in the world, including India, that have a more balanced approach to the issue, as they understand the needs of, both, Israel and Palestine. It is not that efforts are not being made to ease the suffering of Palestinian women and children – many citizens of western countries are working on the frontlines to provide succor. The least the international community can do is to further facilitate what is being done to supply food and medicines to the most affected. It would also help if the protestors be less radical and more practical in their demands.