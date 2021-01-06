Bhumi Pednekar starts shooting for ‘Badhaai Do’

Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has started shooting for the comedy drama Badhaai Do, co-starring Rajkummar Rao. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to share moments from the shoot.

Bhumi plays a character named Sumi in the film, and her recent posts have been shared with the tag #SumiDiaries.

In an Instagram Story she posted, the actress looks excited to go to the set, traveling in a car. In another post, she shared an image from her first day of shoot in Dehradun, Uttarakhand.

“Poori team ko #BadhaaiDo (Congratulate the entire team). To new beginnings,” she wrote with the image.

Badhaai Do is the second instalment in the Badhaai Ho franchise. While the first film starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Sanya Malhotra, the new film will see Rajkummar and Bhumi taking the franchise forward.

In the film, Rajkummar plays the only male officer in a mahila thana in Delhi. Pednekar will reportedly play a police officer and a PT teacher.

The film is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, who helmed the Gulshan Devaiah-starrer comedy Hunterr (2015), and is written by Suman Adhikary and Akshat Ghildial, who earlier wrote Badhaai Ho.