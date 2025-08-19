Big role of MSMEs in U’khand’s economic progress: Trivendra Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

New Delhi/Dehradun, 18 Aug: Haridwar MP and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat, raised a question in the Lok Sabha’s monsoon session regarding the financial challenges and credit availability for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Uttarakhand. He wanted to know from the government if MSME units in the state were getting adequate credit facilities, if Uttarakhand was being prioritised under the Credit Guarantee Scheme (CGTMSE), if any special incentive schemes were being run to increase investment, and if a robust monitoring mechanism was in place for easy disbursement of GST refunds and loans.

In a detailed written response, Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, informed Rawat and the House that, as of 31 March 2025, the outstanding MSME loans from scheduled commercial banks in Uttarakhand were Rs 53,164 crores. During FY 2024-25, an amount of Rs 25,385 crores was disbursed as MSME loans in the state, which was more than the target. Chaudhary further stated that the target for the next financial year has been set at Rs 29,306 crores.

The Minister stated that under the CGTMSE scheme, guarantees worth about Rs 11,168 crores have been sanctioned for around 1.51 lakh units in Uttarakhand. Additional benefits also have been provided to special categories such as women entrepreneurs, SC/ST, disabled, and units located in aspirational districts.

Chaudhary stated that to promote investment, schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Rozgar Srijan Karyakram, PM Vishwakarma, MSME Cluster Development, RAMP, and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Fund of Funds are being implemented. Under these schemes, 645 MSMEs across the country have received capital increase assistance, including five units from Uttarakhand. To facilitate easy disbursement of GST refunds and loans, the government has developed a multi-level monitoring mechanism. This includes real-time tracking, a single disbursement window, time-bound refunds, state-level committees, and provisions for interest payment in case of delay.

Commenting on the information provided by Union Minister of State Chaudhary, MP Trivendra Singh Rawat said that MSMEs have a big role to play in the economic progress of hill states like Uttarakhand. He also lauded the central government’s efforts to encourage employment, investment, and entrepreneurship.