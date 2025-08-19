Dr BKS Sanjay nominated President of AIIMS Guwahati

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 18 Aug: The Government of India has nominated Padma Shri recipient orthopaedic surgeon Dr BKS Sanjay as President of AIIMS Guwahati. AIIMS are the premier institutions for quality medical education, research, and patient care in India.

Health, education, and nutrition are the fundamental needs of every citizen. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government took the landmark decision to strengthen India’s tertiary healthcare infrastructure and to expand such services beyond big cities to reach the entire nation. At present, 19 AIIMS are functional across the country, and AIIMS Guwahati is one of them. Prime Minister Modi has stated that the new AIIMS institutions will serve as foundational pillars of a Viksit Bharat Mission.

The foundation stone of AIIMS Guwahati was laid by Prime Minister Modi on 26 May 2017. The institute was established to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality healthcare services, medical education, and research in the north-eastern region. The all-round development of the northeastern region is a key goal of the present Central Government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has nominated Dr Bhupendra Kumar Singh Sanjay to strengthen the delivery of high-quality patient care, medical education, and research in the northeastern states. Prof Sanjay is a famous orthopaedic surgeon, clinical researcher, academician, author, orator, poet and social worker. His name has been recorded in the India, International, Limca and Guinness Book of World Records for his remarkable surgical, clinical, research, and social achievements time to time. His clinical work has been published in several top-rated indexed journals such as Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery, International Orthopaedics, and the Journal of Hand Surgery, etc.

Dr Sanjay received his basic orthopaedic training from Kanpur, PGI Chandigarh, and Central Institute of Orthopaedics, New Delhi, and later pursued advanced training and fellowships in various subspecialties of orthopaedics from Sweden, Switzerland, Japan, the USA, and Russia. Over his 45-year career, he has worked in various positions in India and abroad. Dr Sanjay has travelled extensively and shared his expertise in more than 50 countries, including universities of Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, and the USA.

Dr Sanjay has given his distinguished medical and social services to the public for that he has been honoured by various professional, social, cultural and spiritual organisations. Government of India conferred upon him the Padma Shri for his distinguished services in 2021.