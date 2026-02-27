BJP welcomes SC observations on encroachments in Banbhoolpura

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: BJP State President Mahendra Bhatt today welcomed the observations made by the Supreme Court yesterday in connection with the encroachment on public land in Banbhoolpura in Haldwani. He described the observations as encouraging, stating that they have rekindled hope towards freeing the State from illegal occupation of government land.

Bhatt asserted that sooner or later the Court’s verdict regarding illegal encroachments on government land would be delivered. As far as the affected persons are concerned, he maintained that rehabilitation would be undertaken in accordance with rules through the PM Awas Yojana and other constitutional schemes. He asserted that the party’s stand on the Banbhoolpura encroachment issue is unequivocal and that illegal occupation would not be accepted in the State. He pointed out that the matter is presently pending before the Supreme Court and all concerned are awaiting the final decision. However, the observations made by the learned judges during the hearings so far, he said, clearly reflect the position taken by the BJP on the issue.

The BJP State President alleged that government land in the area had been illegally occupied over several decades under a determined strategy and that such encroachments had earlier received protection from the opposition ruled governments in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He stated that the State Government was implementing the High Court’s directions issued on a petition filed by the Railways seeking action against the encroachments, but certain individuals subsequently approached the Supreme Court. Bhatt claimed that the observations made by the apex court have also clarified that most of those residing there are illegal encroachers with no land or legal rights to challenge railway development projects. He added that even prior to the litigation, the Government and the Railways had presented constitutionally sanctioned rehabilitation schemes for the affected families. However, he alleged that certain hardliners and opposition parties, including the Congress, had instigated the residents, resulting in the legal battle reaching the Supreme Court. Even today, he claimed, local Congress MLAs and leaders are providing legal assistance in court to those he termed illegal encroachers.

Bhatt further stated that the BJP Government in the state has already been taking swift action against illegal encroachments in order to preserve the demography and peace of Devbhoomi. In the same sequence, he said, once the final judgment is delivered in this case, immediate action would be taken in accordance with the law. He asserted that the Government would extend protection and assistance to lawful occupants under the rehabilitation policy framed by the Railways, and, in addition, other genuinely needy families would be settled under the PM Awas Yojana within the ambit of rules. Those who have come from outside and are residing there illegally, he said, would necessarily have to vacate. He reiterated that the BJP Government stands committed to policy and intention aimed at preserving the demography of Devbhoomi, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding its religious and cultural identity.

Commenting on the Congress protest regarding the demand to convert Goth Khattas into revenue villages, Bhatt termed it a false show. He reiterated the Government’s commitment to protecting the rights of all communities and alleged that during its tenure in the double engine government, the Congress remained indifferent towards these rights and misled the people, and is now resorting to theatrics.