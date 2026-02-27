Rs 210 million in loans distributed at Cooperative Fairs: Dr Dhan Singh Rawat

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 25 Feb: On the occasion of the International Year of Cooperatives, cooperative fairs organised across the state have witnessed the distribution of more than Rs 210 million in interest-free loans by the state government to farmers, cultivators, young entrepreneurs, and women Self-Help Groups for activities such as animal husbandry, fisheries, floriculture, and other allied sectors. In addition, more than 500 women Self-Help Groups sold their products at these fairs and earned significant profits.

State Cooperation Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat, in a statement issued to the media, said that under the International Year of Cooperatives 2025, the state government has been organising cooperative fairs across the state to strengthen the local economy and promote rural livelihoods. He stated that theme-based fairs have been successfully organised in 11 districts through the Cooperation Department, while a fair has also been held in Tehri district. These fairs have provided market access to farmers, cultivators, artisans, and women Self-Help Groups. In addition, departmental schemes are being extended to the general public through these events.

Dr Rawat stated that, so far, interest-free loans amounting to over Rs 210 million have been distributed to 1,038 farmers and 147 women Self-Help Groups through these fairs. District-wise distribution includes Rs 17.4 million in Almora, Rs 11.5 million in Bageshwar, Rs 21.1 million in Pithoragarh, Rs 8.1 million in Champawat, Rs 10.7 million in Nainital, Rs 15.5 million in Chamoli, Rs 17.7 million in Rudraprayag, Rs 58.3 million in Pauri, Rs 7.1 million in Haridwar, Rs 9.8 million in Dehradun, and Rs 5.6 million in Uttarkashi. In Tehri district, Rs 27 million have been distributed so far. The interest-free loans provided by the department are playing a significant role in agricultural development, self-employment, small enterprises, and livelihood enhancement for farmers, cultivators, artisans, youth, and women Self-Help Groups in the state.

Dr Rawat further stated that cooperative fairs have provided direct market access to women Self-Help Groups. So far, more than 500 women groups have sold products including handicrafts, local food items, organic products, and traditional garments at these fairs, earning substantial profits. He added that these fairs have promoted women’s empowerment and encouraged self-reliance. He emphasised that cooperative fairs have emerged as a strong platform for the economic empowerment of farmers, women, and rural entrepreneurs. These events have strengthened the core principles of cooperation—participation, self-reliance, and collective development—at the grassroots level. He stated that, in the future, such initiatives will continue to make cooperatives a strong foundation for employment generation, financial inclusion, and inclusive development.