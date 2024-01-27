Cabinet approves hike in MSP for sugarcane

By Our Staff Reporter

Dehradun, 24 Jan: The State Cabinet Meeting held today at the Secretariat under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved several important proposals.

After the meeting, Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu shared the information regarding cabinet decisions. Among the important decisions taken today, a hike in MSP (now referred to as State Advised Price) for sugarcane was approved by the cabinet. The cabinet today approved a hike of Rs 20 per quintal in MSP of sugarcane for the crushing season 2023-24. After the hike, the State Advised Price of Sugarcane for the current crushing season has gone up to Rs 375 per quintal for Early Varieties of Cane and Rs 365 per quintal for ordinary varieties of cane. These procurement prices will be applicable at the Mill Gates. Like the previous crushing season 2022-23, the rate of sugarcane development contribution (commission) has been fixed at Rs 5.50 per quintal for the crushing season 2023-24 and, as a result, the salary of the employees of the Sugarcane Development Committee will be reduced. The cabinet has decided to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.365 crores for payment of bills, etc.

In another important decision, the state cabinet also approved a proposal to lease out 5 bighas of land at the Old Prison on Haridwar Road to the Doon Bar Association for a period of 30 years to enable construction of more chambers for the lawyers. The land has been leased out at the rate of Re 1 per year. This land (in total 0.741 hectares) is currently owned by the Justice Department.

Approving amendments in the rules of the State Fisheries department, the cabinet approved auction of water bodies of the state to fishing contractors for a period of 10 years instead of 5 years at present. The government has claimed that the decision has been taken in view of the fact that the it takes about 2 years to achieve the production as per the capacity of the reservoir after putting the fish seeds in the first year, and hence the contractors getting a contract for 5 years make every effort to completely deplete the available stock, due to which the productivity of the reservoir is affected. After increasing the leasing period to 10 years, the government claims that the current productivity of the reservoirs will be 60-65 kg per hectare, going up from 41 kg per hectare. The government has also claimed that the revenue received by the state will increase by about 50 to 60 percent and that the hydrobiological balance of the reservoir will be maintained through fish seed harvesting and fishing. The auction will be held through open tendering, the government has claimed.

In another important decision, the cabinet approved a proposal to implement 4 percent horizontal reservation for the players who have brought glory to the state in National and International Games. A legislative bill will be brought in the next Assembly session in this regard. The cabinet felt that many talented players of Uttarakhand state have given a new identity to the state in the field of sports with their excellent performance and, in order to encourage them the state government will allow 4 percent horizontal reservation in public services and posts to the skilled players of Uttarakhand state, Uttarakhand Public Service (medal winners/skilled players participating in sports at international/national level).

A major decision was approved also in relation to the State Mining Department on dredging of the rivers. It has been decided that photography and videography will be carried out at mining sites to ensure that no one can do excessive mining. In addition, the cabinet approved creation of 7 additional posts in the Mining Department. In addition, there will also be a District Mining Officer in every district.

Under the Panchayati Raj Department, it had been brought to notice of the government that while candidates having more than two children are not allowed to contest elections, but some parents had one child and then had twins, making them parents of 3 children. It has been now decided that, in such cases, the parents will be treated as if they were parents of two children and allowed to contest Panchayat elections.

Some decisions were approved for welfare of the state government employees by the cabinet. Now the Assistant Engineers will get an estimated Rs 4,000 per month as vehicle allowance. In respect of the child care leave admissible to new parents, it has been decided to allow payment of 100 percent salary for 2 years during child care leave. Earlier, 100 percent salary was given for one year and 80 percent was paid in the second year. In addition, Personal Assistants will be now be paid salary at a Grade Pay of Rs 4,800.

The Cabinet also approved amendments in Veterinary Services Rules with respect to change in designations of some posts. amendments in designation.

The cabinet also approved relaxation in the rules regarding the post of subject expert in adventure tourism. Under the Vibrant Village scheme, the local residents of Jadug village of district Uttarkashi will now be promoted under the home stay scheme. It may be recalled that, presently, this village is largely deserted as the Chinese Army had entered it during the 1962 war, but now the government has started providing home stay and employment to encourage the local people to stay there and earn livelihood locally itself.

Under the Lakhwad Vyasi Hydropower Project in the Power Department, local people will be able to do small works through the local society for which a budget of up to Rs 10 lakh has been approved.

A big decision regarding the House of Himalaya brand was taken today. The government will create, along with private sector, in place of the society that has been formed to allow better marketing of the local products under this umbrella brand. No decision regarding excise policy could be taken in today’s cabinet meeting.