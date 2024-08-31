Cabinet Minister Joshi inspects damage caused by heavy rains in Mussoorie

By Sunil Sonker

Mussoorie, 29 Aug: Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi reached here, today, and inspected the damage caused by the collapse of the embankment near the Picture Palace bus stand and the main road leading to the damaged Landour market due to the rains in the past few days.

Joshi instructed the officials present on the spot to complete the repair work soon, while paying attention to quality.

In a statement issued to the media, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi said that there was a problem in bringing construction material here, and the officials have been instructed to address these problems and complete the work soon. He said that the officials have been asked to ensure that compensation is provided for the damage caused by the collapse of the embankment near the Picture Palace bus stand.

Also present on this occasion were SDM Deepak Saini, EO, Mussoorie, Rajesh Naithani, EE, PWD, Jitendra Tripathi, Mohan Petwal, Satish Dhoundiyal and many other departmental officers.