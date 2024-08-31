Olympus High holds Investiture Ceremony

By OUR STAFF REPORTER

Dehradun, 29 Aug: Olympus High hosted an Investiture Ceremony for the students of the academic session 2024-25 within its premises, here, today.

The ceremony commenced with a welcome speech, followed by the school song performed by the school choir. Following this, the newly appointed prefects were called and bestowed with their responsibilities. The parents of the prefects were invited to attend the ceremony and pin badges on their wards.



Heeya Jalwal and Raghav Sharma were declared Head Girl and Head Boy, respectively. The positions of Vice Head Girl and Vice Head Boy were conferred on Ahana Malla and Ojas Bharti.

The Sports Captain chosen for the year was Gaurav Pokhriyal. The House Captains of all four houses were also elected, including Maahi Saluja and Avanish Sahoo for Saam House, Soumya Jain and Shaurya Tomar for Rig House, Pihu Walia and Deepak for Yajur House, and Dakshi Kohli and Saksham Godiyal for Atharva House.

Kavya Kashyap was appointed the Editorial Head, Arush Bhatt as the Discipline Head, and Shiv Singhal as the Cultural Head.

Following this, the junior prefects for the year 2024-25 were also honoured with their respective badges by their parents, including Harshita Gupta and Shivansh for Rig House, Shanvi Singh and Anant Gupta for Atharva House, Prapti Badhani and Rudra Sanmotra for Saam House, and Rutvi Pundir and Saras Tiwari for Yajur House.

The school Managing Director, Dr Kunal Shamshere Malla, administered the oath of office to the newly elected school council members. Dr Malla and Principal Dr Anuradha Malla congratulated the newly elected council members and urged them to take up the responsibilities entrusted to them.