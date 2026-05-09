Champawat ‘Fake Gangrape’ Case: Videos allege settlement offer & conspiracy

By Arun Pratap Singh

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun/Champawat, 8 May: A day after the police claimed to have exposed the alleged minor gangrape case in Champawat, fresh videos released by the girl and her cousin have brought new twists to the controversy, including claims related to an alleged Rs 50 lakh settlement offer and an alleged conspiracy to falsely implicate three persons.

It may be recalled that the Police had yesterday evening claimed that the investigations have revealed that no gangrape had taken place with the minor girl and maintained that the three accused named in the FIR had been allegedly framed as part of a planned conspiracy. The police investigation, according to officials, found no evidence to support the allegations of gangrape. A video of the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) was also released by the administration and the police last evening where the CMO is seen stating that the medical examination of the girl also showed no evidence of rape or physical assault anywhere on her body.

Now, two separate videos linked to the case have surfaced. One video is purportedly of the minor girl, while the other is of her cousin brother. Both videos contain statements that have significantly altered the course of the case.

In the video, the girl is clearly seen stating that nothing wrong had happened to her and that no gangrape had taken place. She is also seen levelling serious allegations against Kamal Rawat and one of his female associates. According to the girl, there was a plan to create circumstances resembling a gangrape incident inside the room of one of the accused persons so that the three men one of whom was a BJP leader, could allegedly be falsely implicated in the case.

The girl is also heard saying in the video that she was making the statement voluntarily, in full consciousness and without any pressure from anyone.

The second video, released by the girl’s cousin, shows him reportedly shedding light on the controversy surrounding the alleged Rs 50 lakhs settlement claim. Earlier, the cousin had accused the accused side of exerting pressure for a compromise and allegedly offering Rs 50 lakh for settlement. However, in the latest video, he claimed that he had been misled regarding the entire issue.

According to the cousin, he had been unable to contact his uncle and sister (cousin) for several days. On the morning of 7 May, when he again tried calling his uncle, the phone was allegedly answered by one Kamal Rawat. He claimed Rawat told him that his sister was in police custody and that there was no information about his uncle, who was allegedly neither at the police station nor at home.

The cousin said he became anxious after hearing this and requested to speak to his uncle. He alleged that Kamal Rawat then advised him to contact the SP directly. According to him, Rawat repeatedly attempted to call the SP, but the calls were not answered.

He further claimed that Kamal Rawat later informed him that the accused persons were trying to pressure the family into a compromise by offering Rs 50 lakhs. The cousin said he responded that since his cousin had allegedly been wronged, there could be no compromise. He alleged that Rawat then told him that his sister herself was stating that something wrong had happened to her.

The cousin further stated that Kamal Rawat allegedly asked him to record and send a video message, but he refused to do so. He claimed that Rawat later sent him a written message, based on which he forwarded a message to the SP alleging pressure for compromise through an offer of Rs 50 lakhs.

The cousin said the truth emerged only after he was finally able to speak to his uncle later in the evening. According to him, he then realised that the matter was entirely different from what had been conveyed to him earlier by Kamal Rawat. He alleged that Kamal Rawat and the girl had together hatched a conspiracy in the case. The cousin also apologised to the police and to the persons against whom allegations had earlier been levelled without fully understanding the facts.

The case has attracted further attention as Kamal Rawat, whose name is now emerging prominently in the alleged conspiracy angle. It may also be added that the Police have reminded that Kamal Raat had himself faced a case related to alleged rape of a minor in 2023. However, he was later acquitted by the High Court.

It may be recalled that according to the original complaint lodged by the girl’s father, he had gone to Champawat on 5 May for medical treatment along with his minor daughter. After treatment, he returned to the village, while the girl allegedly told him that she intended to attend a friend’s wedding. Later, when the father contacted her, she reportedly informed him that she had gone to the wedding along with one of her friends.

The father alleged that when his daughter did not return home till late evening, he attempted to contact her but could not get through. Later in the night, he reportedly received a call from his daughter, who sounded frightened but could not speak before the call got disconnected.

Thereafter, the father and some villagers reportedly went to the village where the wedding was taking place. Following a search operation, the girl was allegedly found tied up inside a room. At that stage, allegations of gangrape were levelled.

Based on the complaint, police had registered a case against the girl’s friend, who had accompanied her to the wedding, along with two others. However, police claimed that during the course of investigation, the facts turned out to be totally different from the allegations initially made by the girl.

According to the police version released last evening, Kamal Rawat and one of his female associates allegedly trapped the minor girl and persuaded her to falsely accuse the three men of gangrape. Police also stated that the medical examination did not confirm any sexual assault and no injury marks were found on the girl’s body.

With the emergence of the latest videos, the case has now taken an entirely new turn. Yesterday, SP Champawat also addressed a press conference to reveal the alleged conspiracy in the case. The Police however today added that further investigation into the alleged conspiracy angle and related claims continues. Further action will be taken accordingly.