Chief Minister orders high-level probe into Rudraprayag Helicopter Crash

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Jun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has ordered the suspension of all helicopter services related to the Char Dham Yatra until Monday, following the recent helicopter crash in Rudraprayag. A comprehensive assessment of the experience and capabilities of all pilots and operators engaged in high-altitude flights will be carried out. Helicopter services will resume only after a detailed review meeting with all heli-operators.

To ensure better coordination and safer helicopter operations, the state government will establish a centralised “Command and Coordination Centre” in Dehradun. This centre will include representatives from DGCA, the State Disaster Management Department, Civil Aviation, UCADA, and heli-operator companies.

During a meeting held at the Chief Minister’s residence on Sunday, CM Dhami ordered the formation of a committee headed by the State Home Secretary. The committee will include representatives from DGCA, UCADA, Ministry of Civil Aviation (GoI), and Air Traffic Control (ATC). This committee will prioritise public safety and prepare a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for heli services. The report is to be submitted before September.

Dhami also instructed the preparation of strict administrative and technical SOPs for the future operation of helicopter services in the state.

Ordering a high-level inquiry into the Rudraprayag helicopter crash, the Chief Minister emphasised that anyone found guilty of negligence will be identified and subjected to strict punitive action. “Protecting public life is our top priority. There will be zero tolerance for any compromise with safety,” the Chief Minister asserted.

He added that only those pilots with long-standing experience in flying in high Himalayan regions will be permitted to operate. He also directed that DGCA’s existing guidelines be made more stringent, with 100% compliance ensured.

The Chief Minister also instructed the installation of advanced weather forecasting equipment in Himalayan regions to improve the accuracy of weather predictions.

Additionally, CM Dhami directed the Rudraprayag district administration to provide all necessary support to the families of those who lost their lives in the crash and to ensure the dignified transportation of mortal remains to their respective states.

Present at the meeting (virtually and in-person) were: Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Civil Aviation Secretary Sameer Kumar Sinha, DGCA Director General Faiz Ahmad Kidwai, Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, Secretary Sachin Kurve, Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman, UCADA CEO Sonika, Director General (Information) Banshidhar Tiwari, officials from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), and other senior officers.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed his sorrow on Sunday regarding the helicopter crash in Gaurikund, Uttarakhand, which resulted in the loss of seven lives.

Taking to X, CM Dhami posted, “Very sad news has been received about a helicopter crash in Rudraprayag district. SDRF, local administration and other rescue teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations.”

“I pray to Baba Kedar for the safety of all the travellers,” he added.