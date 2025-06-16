Ritu Khanduri Bhushan meets Subodh Uniyal regarding issues concerning Kotdwar

Garhwal Post Bureau

DEHRADUN, 15 Jun: Speaker of the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, met the State Forest Minister, Subodh Uniyal, on Sunday at his official residence in Yamuna Colony, here. The meeting involved a detailed discussion on key issues related to forests, disasters, and basic infrastructure in the Kotdwar Assembly constituency.

The Speaker apprised the Forest Minister that Kotdwar constituency is located between Rajaji National Park and Corbett National Park, making it a region of ecological sensitivity. It is home to five major rivers, numerous streams, and delicate ecosystems. She specifically highlighted the recurring issues of soil erosion, disaster risks, and damage to wildlife habitats in the reserved forest area adjacent to the Sukhro River due to heavy rainfall. In light of these challenges, she proposed the construction of a protective wall at an estimated cost of Rs 382.45 lakh.

During the meeting, the Speaker also underscored the importance of the Laldhang–Chillarkhal road. She stated that the road is vital for transportation in the Kotdwar region, serves as an alternative route during disasters, and holds significant potential for tourism development. She urged the Forest Department to take prompt action on the matters related to this road to provide relief to the general public.

Additionally, Ritu Khanduri brought attention to the relief and rehabilitation work carried out by local residents during the 2021 disaster in Kotdwar on humanitarian grounds. She noted that the departments concerned have yet to release payments for these efforts. She requested the Forest Minister to direct departmental officials to ensure timely disbursal of dues, so that public cooperation is duly recognised and justice is served to those who contributed.