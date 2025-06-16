CM Dhami interacts with JSR Group on creating Film Ecosystem in U’khand

Garhwal Post Bureau

Dehradun, 15 Jun: An interaction took place here on 14 June between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the founders of JSR Group regarding the future of the film industry in Uttarakhand.

Present at the meeting were Jaswant Singh Rawat, Founder of JSR Group; his elder son Tarun Rawat, Vice Chairman of JSR Group and Founder of JSR Production House; Swami Darshan Bharti, and Prerna Singh Panwar.

The discussion focused on developing a self-sustained film ecosystem in the state, including the establishment of film facilitation centres, film schools, post-production studios, access to professional equipment and technical support — all under a planned film city and educational initiative led by JSR Group.

The CM Office actively heard and acknowledged concerns faced by producers on the ground, such as lack of accessible studio infrastructure and the need for smoother production logistics. The conversation also emphasized the immense potential of Uttarakhand as a long-term hub for film and media projects, and how this vision can create new employment and growth opportunities for local talent.

“It was a fruitful and brief conversation. We are glad that the state is listening. We are fortunate to have an active and knowledgeable Chief Minister who not only considers futuristic and progressive ideas but also focuses on small changes that can make a big difference. These steps will help independent filmmakers and promote the regional cinema of Uttarakhand,” stated Tarun Rawat, Vice Chairman, JSR Group.

The CM responded positively to the proposal and reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with industry stakeholders, aiming to make Uttarakhand the next film capital of India — a destination that is welcoming and production-